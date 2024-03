The president of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/ Luciano González

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, harshly criticized two Latin American leaders during an interview with CNN, which will only air on Sunday (31).

The libertarian referred to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as “ignorant” and again called the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, a “terrorist murderer”, citing the leftist's past in the M-19 guerrilla.

“For an ignorant person like López Obrador to speak ill of me, it elevates me,” said Milei, referring to the criticism made against him by the Mexican.

In response to these statements, Petro decided this Wednesday (27) to remove the Colombian ambassador from Argentina and expel Argentine diplomat Gustavo Dzugala from his country.

During the interview, the Argentine president also criticized Mexico's presidential candidate, Claudia Sheimbaum, who is supported by López Obrador. Milei blamed the “populist and socialist” model defended by the two, a model that, according to the libertarian, was responsible for Argentina's economic deterioration.

Milei argued that socialist policies are harmful and that leaders like López Obrador and Sheimbaum should reconsider their political approaches.

Milei already referred to Petro as a “murderer” in another statement made in January this year, when he called the Colombian president a “murderous communist”. At that moment Petro also recalled the Colombian ambassador to Argentina back to the country.