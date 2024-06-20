The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, called on the country’s entire political leadership this Thursday (20) to sign the so-called “May Pact” on July 9 in the province of Tucumán, as part of the celebration of the country’s independence.

For the pact, which would be signed after the final approval of the main reforms, such as the Basic Law and the fiscal package, Milei summoned all political authorities, governors of Argentine provinces, leaders of the main parties, former presidents, members of the Supreme Court of Justice, businesspeople, workers and “all Argentine citizens”.

“I hope that this year will be remembered in Argentina as the turning point in which we became great again”, added Milei, who led the Flag Day celebrations in the city of Rosario, on the eve of the approval, next week, by the Chamber of Deputies. Deputies, of a package of fundamental reforms for your government.

In a brief speech, the Argentine president compared the actions of General Manuel Belgrano, creator of the Argentine flag and who died poor on June 20, 1820, in front of the “bureaucrats”, to reinforce his speech for freedom: “Belgrano was a maximalist of freedom”, said Milei, adding that “freedom is inescapable, no matter how much some resist or want to contain it”. The president was applauded from start to finish by the public present.

“To achieve this dream, the dream of a prosperous and free Argentina, it is essential that all of us who share the cause of freedom, that all of us who understand that Argentina must once again embrace the ideas that made us great, set aside our blindness parties, let us detach ourselves from our private interests and work together to establish the new economic order that Argentina needs to become a world power again”, declared Milei.

Since taking office on December 10 last year, Milei has been committed to establishing a regulatory framework that promotes economic freedom and reduces state intervention in the economy. This project is currently called the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, an ambitious legislative project to channel their libertarian project and a package of additional measures aimed at increasing tax revenue.

After a first failed attempt to approve these laws in February, the government reduced the number of articles in the project by half and requested their approval before the signing of the “May Pact”, which would be consummated on May 25, the day on which Argentina celebrates the formation of the first patriotic government, but the planned deadlines could not be met.

In recent weeks, the libertarian’s megaproject was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, although in the latter House, legislators introduced some reforms, which is why they need to return to the lower house for final approval.

The main strength of Milei’s government is the fact that it achieved fiscal balance in the first half of the year, relative financial stability and a base of social support, despite the severe adjustment that is being applied to organize public accounts and reduce inflation, which still exceeds 200% year-on-year. (With EFE Agency)