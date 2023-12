The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who took office this Sunday (10), held his first ministerial meeting this Monday (11) with the nine ministers who make up his new government.

Milei, who leads the libertarian coalition A Liberdade Avança, fulfilled his campaign promise to reduce the number of ministries in the country by half, from 18 to nine, according to a decree signed by himself on Sunday. This was also a demonstration of the president's intention to reduce public spending and the size of the Argentine State.

The new head of state, who is still at the Hotel Libertador due to the preparations that continue to be made at the Quinta de Olivos presidential residence, arrived at the government headquarters at around 8:20 am local time (same time as Brasília).

The most sensitive ministry will be Economy, which will be in charge of Luis Caputo, who was part of Mauricio Macri's government (2015-2019). Caputo is expected to announce this Tuesday (12) the first package of economic measures of the libertarian government of Javier Milei, which has as a priority respecting fiscal balance and combating inflation.

The presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, stated this Monday morning that the new government will seek to “change Argentina” and “end this Argentina of decadence”, as well as start “an Argentina of merit”, “where we do not have to suffer with poverty, indigence or low wages”.

Adorni also defended the cuts in the public sector and said the objective is to eliminate “militant employment” and the “privilege” of some employees.

“What we do not agree with is what is called 'militant employment'. A job based on a political issue, which does not contribute anything and, more than not contributing, takes away productivity, salary and functions from the employee who wants to work” , he said. (With EFE Agency)