Javier Milei has declared war on Macro, the Argentine-owned bank that is the third largest private bank in the country. The far-right president accused the bank of promoting a market coup two weeks ago that led to a surge in the dollar on the market not regulated by the State. Macro, Milei said Thursday night, “tried to destabilize” the government on June 3 by liquidating 1.8 trillion pesos (1.8 billion dollars) in debt bonds, which forced the central bank to issue currency to pay them. According to the president, the hand of Kirchnerism is behind the operation.

The first week of July was not a good one for the government. After the approval of the law to dismantle the State, Milei had promised the end of the exchange restrictions, the so-called “cepo”. However, what the Casa Rosada offered to the markets was a transfer of the liabilities of the central bank, the currency-issuing entity, to the national Treasury. The operation, argued the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, increases the capacity of the central bank, today dry of international reserves, to defend the peso against possible speculative attacks. The end of the cepo was left for an imprecise “phase three” of the economic plan.

The lack of definitions did not go down well with investors, who expected more. It was in this context that the Macro decided to activate the puts, a repurchase insurance created in July 2022 by the Government of Alberto Fernández to make debt bonds in pesos more attractive. In exchange for paying a premium, the bank has the right to sell the title whenever it wants to the central bank, which is obliged to buy it at the price of the previous day. Since the central bank must issue pesos to cancel the bond, Milei wants to end the puts as part of his battle against inflation.

On June 3, Macro returned almost two billion pesos in bonds to the central bank and the exchange rate of the free dollar rose from 1,405 pesos per unit to 1,420 in three days. Since then, it has not stopped growing. This Friday, it reached 1,500 pesos per unit, 60% more than the exchange rate of the dollar controlled by the State. Milei is convinced that the jump was the fault of Banco Macro, which he links to the former Minister of Economy and presidential candidate of Kirchnerism, Sergio Massa.

The bank belongs to the Brito family, whose patriarch, Jorge Brito, was very close to Massa until his death in a helicopter accident in November 2020. His son and successor, Jorge Pablo Brito, praised Massa during the 2023 presidential campaign. Milei recalled during an interview on Thursday “what happened the other week with a national bank that grew in light of doing business with Kirchnerism.” Macro, he said, “tried to destabilize because it plays for the other side. It grew in Kirchnerism because it did business with Anses,” he said, referring to the social security fund. Massa was director of Anses between 2002 and 2007. On Wednesday, during a speech at the Stock Exchange, Milei had already attacked Macro. “The thing about the puts, which seemed like an abstraction, they saw what it could cause. But given our fiscal strength we were able to defeat that bank with coup intentions,” he said.

Minister Caputo did not think it was a good idea to attack a private bank from a Government that makes freedom of enterprise a dogma and considers the State to be “criminal.” “According to what he told me, [un asesor del Banco Macro] They actually did it for good reasons,” he said, because “they understood perfectly what we had announced. [el 1 de julio] And then their decision was: “inflation is collapsing, with what they just announced, inflation is dying and we have bonds that adjust for inflation, let’s get out because inflation is being destroyed.” The minister’s only complaint was that the bank did not tell the central bank what they were planning to do. “If you know that this is going to generate a fuss, you should say so,” he added.

The management of Banco Macro did not respond to Milei. Neither did former minister Massa, who has been silent since July 1, the day that marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Juan Domingo Perón. “For an Argentine, there is nothing better than another Argentine,” he wrote on his social networks, recalling a phrase that the former president used to repeat.

