The increase in violence associated with drug trafficking in the city of Rosario, Argentina, put Javier Milei's government on alert and, this Monday (11), the president blamed socialism for what happened in the province of Santa Fé.

“What the people of Santa Fé and especially the people of Rosario will have to understand is that having given so much credit to the socialists is not free. Everything they touch, they destroy”, said the Argentine president, in an interview with the LN+ channel.

In recent weeks, the number of victims of attacks by hired killers has multiplied, a response by drug trafficking groups operating in the region to prison control measures implemented by the Santa Fe authorities, with the support of the national government.

The deaths of two taxi drivers, a bus driver and a gas station attendant last week led several sectors of workers to halt activities in Rosario: according to CNN, classes were suspended, buses are not running, gas stations are not opening at night and taxi drivers are only working during the day.

“Nothing surprising where there was a lot of socialism. This is the reality”, commented Milei, stating that socialists have a “vision of justice and stigmatization, which are mechanisms by which they end up justifying and endorsing criminals”.

Socialism governed Santa Fé between 2007 and 2019, with politicians who had already been mayors of Rosário since 1995.

Milei recalled that the socialists also voted against the “Ómnibus Law” project sent to Congress – which included, among other aspects, the declaration of emergency in the area of ​​security and was rejected by the deputies – and questioned whether the socialists, “at the time of vote, they do so in favor of criminals, in favor of drug traffickers”.

Since Friday (8), Rosário has been under the command of a crisis committee, created by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, and made up of the Federal Forces and supported by the Army, to try to contain the escalation of violence associated with drug trafficking. in Rosario.

This Monday, at a press conference, Bullrich stated that he will ask the Court to investigate the acts of violence in Rosário as “narcoterrorism” and announced a plan to remove weapons from the city's streets and aim to launder money from drug trafficking.

“We are sending the anti-mafia or anti-gang law to the National Congress, which typifies a new type of criminal prosecution of organized crime, taking the crimes of these gangs and attributing them to all their members, as did the Italian Penal Code that ended the mafias Italians”, said the minister, according to information from Clarín. (With EFE Agency)