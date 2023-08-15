How did you feel about the content of this article?

Libertarian candidate said that “massive monetary issuance” by the Peronist government leads to the devaluation of the peso | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

The libertarian candidate for the presidency of Argentina Javier Milei refuted this Monday (14) the accusations that the official dollar rose more than 20% in the country due to his victory in the primaries of Sunday (13).

“It’s not that the dollar has gone up. What happened is that the weight dropped. And there is only one reason: the huge monetary issuance carried out by this government of delinquents, which robs us of US$ 25 billion every year with issuance [de pesos]”, said Milei, in an interview with the Clarín newspaper.

The Libertarian candidate was the most voted in the primaries, with 30% of the votes. His main opponents in the October 22 presidential election are former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich and current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, winners of the internal disputes of the opposition coalition Together for Change and the ruling Union for the Fatherland, respectively.

“It doesn’t matter who we face. We will beat anyone because we are the only ones who know what must be done, how to do it and we have the courage to do it”, stated Milei.