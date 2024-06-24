The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, blamed this Monday (24) “fiscal degenerates”, in an implicit reference to deputies and senators who vote in favor of rules to increase public spending, for the recent increase in Argentine country risk. , while Congress takes time to definitively approve his government’s main project to deregulate the economy.

Milei criticized “fiscal degenerates who want to break the fiscal balance and do so intentionally, with the worst malice”, blaming them for the increase in country risk, during an interview with Radio Mitre.

Country risk is currently at 1,438 basis points, whereas in April analysts expected it to fall to 1,200. The level when Milei assumed the presidency, in December last year, was 2 thousand points.

“This created a whole situation that had an impact on the bond market; bond prices fell, and country risk increased,” said Milei, in addition to adding that the value of the Argentine interest rate on US Treasury bonds moves in the opposite direction to that of prices.

“The country risk has to do with Argentina’s payment conditions,” he declared.

Argentina had “a record and historic financial surplus in May” and accumulated “a surplus so large” that it “more than compensated for the seasonally bad numbers in June,” the president said. “Therefore, there was no reason for country risk to increase, but, on the contrary, country risk should have fallen”, emphasized Milei.

The president of Argentina added that “the attempt to destabilize the coup and break the fiscal balance by certain opposition groups caused the price of bonds to fall.”

The Argentine government achieved a fiscal surplus of 0.4% of GDP in the first five months of the year, against a fiscal deficit of 6% in 2023, at the cost of a strong adjustment in public spending.

However, he has not yet managed to finish approving in the Senate the so-called Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, an ambitious project with which Milei seeks to implement his libertarian economic plan.

This month, opposition deputies managed to approve a new formula to adjust retirements and pensions, which implies an increase in public spending (0.4% of GDP). Milei has already anticipated that, if this measure is also approved in the Senate, he will veto it.