On the night of this Friday, March 1, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, will open the period of ordinary sessions in the national Congress. His speech will be broadcast on the national radio and television network, at the time when the media has the greatest audience. This speech will be the first face to face of the president with the legislators, after the failure of his so-called 'omnibus law'.

Another speech with a performance that goes beyond the traditional. Javier Milei will open this Friday, March 1, the period of ordinary sessions of the national Congress, before the Legislative Assembly, and he will do so at a time and in a location that goes beyond the custom followed by Argentine presidents.

The president, self-defined as a libertarian, will address the population and legislators at 9:00 p.m., local time, from a lectern that will be installed under the table of the presidency of the Deputies, a place where the former presidents always meet. They sat down to talk. Milei chose prime time on Argentine radio and television to interrupt programming with his second speech, which is loaded with expectations.

The political leader's first speech was on December 10, 2023, at his inauguration as president. That day, he chose to place a lectern outside Congress and speak to the militancy about him, turning his back on the Legislative Branch. A first speech totally different from the tradition of speaking inside the Chamber of Deputies.

This Friday's speech will also be Milei's first face-to-face with the legislators of the Lower House, after the resounding failure of his package of reforms included in the 'Bases Law', popularly known as the 'Omnibus Law'.

Article 75 of the National Constitution establishes the obligation for the head of the Executive Branch to attend Congress once a year, to open the sessions of Deputies and Senators and, in addition, to report on the state of the country, the reforms promoted by the Government. and put other relevant topics into debate.

In the last constitutional reform of 1994, under the government of Carlos Menem, it was established that the legislative period runs from March 1 to November 30. Before it went from May 1 to September 30.

Since the return of democracy, just over 40 years ago, all presidents attended the opening of sessions. Prior to the coup d'état, there are also no records of absences of leaders, although Hipólito Yrigoyen, who presided over the country between 1916-1922 and 1928-1930, was not present and sent letters to be read.

A speech that causes expectations

Although X (formerly Twitter) is the platform chosen by Javier Milei to express himself daily regarding national events, his speech before Congress generates expectations about what he may say.

His appearance in the Legislative Branch will be very important, after his package of reforms included in the “Bases Law” was completely returned to zero, and waiting for Deputies and Senators to debate the approval or not of the decree of necessity and urgency 70/23, its first reform package, which came into effect last December.

This biblical quote narrates a passage from the Old Testament, in which God orders Moses to carve two new tables of the law on which he would write the commandments that were carved on the first ones and that had been destroyed.

Libertarian militancy and the opposition will be face to face in the streets

The security device in charge of the forces establishes a cut in vehicular traffic in several streets surrounding Congress, and this is due to the presence of the followers of the Argentine President who will participate in a show of support for the administration that began on the 10th. from December.

Meanwhile, the Piquetera Unit and leftist organizations announced that they will also be present in front of Congress, but as a sign of protest against the Government.

“We are going to be in Congress with a big march and a massive cacerolazo to express our rejection of this war plan that the Milei government is carrying out against the workers,” the leader of the Workers' Party, Gabriel Solano, announced from his networks, quoted by the Télam agency.

ON FRIDAY, MOLINETAZOS ON THE SUBWAY AGAINST THE TARIFF

On the day of the opening of the Congress sessions, students, neighborhood assemblies and the Unidxs por la Cultura collective are going to say NO to the 500% rate.

Let's defend our rights to study and work

Join us! pic.twitter.com/ghc7Kz6v0v — Tatiana Fernández Martí (@tatious_) February 28, 2024



The leader of the Polo Obrero (PO), Eduardo Belliboni, also confirmed that, from that space, they are going to mobilize “no matter the time, even if it is at night to prevent the popular sectors that live in remote neighborhoods from attending.” according to the state news agency.

Meanwhile, the sectors that are against the president called for a “molinetazo” starting at 5:30 p.m. in the train and subway stations of Buenos Aires. This initiative is in protest against increases in transportation rates.

