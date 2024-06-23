The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, decided this Friday to protect in a solemn act at the institutional headquarters of Puerta del Sol the attacks of the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, on the president of the Government of Spain and the millions of Spaniards that represents, including those who with their votes formed the majority that supports the Executive of the PSOE and Sumar.

The extremist Milei, who has launched a policy of radical dismantling of the Argentine State with unforeseeable social consequences, was in Spain to receive an award of a think tank of promotion of economic liberalism announced in February. The official reception in Sol was Milei’s only political agenda in Spain and was decided in the last week. Milei had asked to meet with the King. La Zarzuela did not include it on the official agenda, arguing that foreign policy is the exclusive responsibility of the Government, according to the Constitution.

Milei has incorporated into his histrionic repertoire systematic attacks on the Government of Spain and in particular the president, Pedro Sánchez, whom he accuses of being corrupt with an attitude typical of an activist on social networks, despising the dignity of the position of head of state. Attacks that she repeated, without mentioning them but clearly, at the headquarters of the Government of all Madrid residents. The German Government’s rejection of Milei’s insults to Sánchez have caused tensions that have forced him to modify and lower his agenda in that country. Institutional respect has its weight in international relations.

The medal in question is awarded at the initiative of the president as “recognition and respect of citizens” to foreign representatives on an official visit. Milei’s visit this Friday was not official, which makes it even more evident that the true nature of the act was not institutional, but rather mere provocation and partisan use of both the open diplomatic crisis between the two countries and a clearly identified figure. with Vox.

Milei gave Ayuso a kind of private function, naturally televised, in which he spoke of “social justice” as “a horrible and impoverishing monster,” and hoped that the Spanish “were waking up” to the Government. With a description of Argentine economic and political history that does not stand up to any school textbook, she lived up to her host’s expectations by considering socialism the cause of all evil.

Beyond representation, the celebration of the Argentine president is not politically innocuous for the PP. The conclusion is that the Madrid president challenges the exclusive competence of the Government in foreign policy and links the popular ones with Milei’s extremism. Even though the PP left her alone—Feijóo did not attend the event despite defending it publicly—Ayuso is the PP and as president she sets an example of a politician with a chaotic style, who is eliminating power counterweights and has initiated a process of massive privatizations, closure of public organizations and a tax amnesty. Milei’s anarcho-capitalist speech is completely out of time in Europe, and especially in a country that she values ​​her public services as a historical achievement. This furious chainsaw populism cannot be the inspiration of any European right that seriously aspires to govern.