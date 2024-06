The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, pays an official visit to Germany this week | Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

The chancellor of the German government, the social democrat Olaf Scholz, received this Sunday (23) in Berlin the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who met for the first time during a trip abroad with a leader from another political persuasion.

Milei arrived at the chancellery at 12pm (local time, 7am Brasília time) for a brief meeting in the presence of both delegations, scheduled to last approximately one hour, after the planned military honors and press conference were initially cancelled.

This is Milei’s first official meeting with a socialist head of government in the six months since taking office as president, although the format does not correspond to the usual reception for a foreign leader in Berlin.

“It is a very short working meeting, at the request – I say this expressly – of the Argentine president”, explained on Friday the spokesman for the German Executive, Steffen Hebestreit, who also highlighted that Milei denied in “unequivocal terms” the possibility to hold a joint press conference.

Milei, who received this Saturday (22) a medal from the neoliberal Hayek Society in Hamburg, took advantage of the ceremony to attack the socialists, who, according to him, attack him “so violently because their recipe for radical adjustment is working and the Argentine economy is beginning to recovering”.

In front of the chancellery in Berlin, a group of activists gathered to protest the Argentine president’s visit with banners with messages such as “Milei out” and shouts of “Milei, rubbish, you are the dictatorship”. (With EFE Agency)