The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, asked this Thursday (26) for the resignation of the Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro, according to the country's press vehicles, although there is still no official confirmation.

According to the portals Clarin It is La Nation reported, a leak of confidential information from ministerial cabinet meetings would be the reason why the president requested the departure of the holder of the portfolio.

The local television station TN he also cited “differences” in the relationship between Ferraro and Milei's chief of staff, Nicolás Posse, perhaps the closest person to the president in the government, after his sister, Karina Milei.

During the day, some of the president's words, allegedly spoken at the Casa Rosada ministerial meeting, came to light. One of the issues discussed at the meetings was the cut in the transfer of funds to the country's provinces.

Milei would have referred to the provincial governors, ratifying what the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, had already stated on social media the previous day, at a time when the government is working to approve the Law on Bases and Starting Points for Freedom of Argentines, better known as the “Omnibus law”.

“The zero deficit is non-negotiable”, said Caputo on the social network X, in addition to warning that “if all the economic measures proposed” in the bill are not approved, “the adjustment will be greater, fundamentally for the provinces”.

Caputo also said that he is already evaluating “the provincial funds that will be cut immediately if any of the economic articles are rejected” and clarified that this is not a threat, but “confirmation that the government will fulfill the mandate of the majority of Argentines” , of balancing fiscal accounts to end decades of inflation and economic scourge.

This first crisis in the Milei government occurs just a month and a half after his inauguration as president of Argentina, which took place on December 10, and one day after the first general strike of the main union confederation, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), against government austerity policies.

Before being appointed libertarian minister, Guillermo Ferraro, who is an accountant and economist, worked within Peronism, during the provincial administrations of Antonio Cafiero and Eduardo Duhalde. Years later, he arrived at Pro, owned by former president Mauricio Macri, where he held a place in the management of the city of Buenos Aires.