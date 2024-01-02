The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, appointed General Alberto Presti, 57 years old, as head of the Argentine Army this Tuesday (2 January 2024). The appointment led to the retirement of 22 generals older than him.

At the same time, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Juan Martín Paleo, 61 years old, asked for retirement voluntary. If counted, the number reaches 23.

The information is from Clarin. According to the newspaper, it is the largest departure of active generals from the Armed Forces since the inauguration of Néstor Kirchener, former president of Argentina, in 2003.

At the time, when he took over the country's Executive Branch, Kirchner appointed Roberto Bendini (1945-2022) as head of the Army and forced the retirement of 19 generals older than him.

Presti's appointment was published in this Tuesday's (2.Jan) edition of Official Bulletin from the government.

In the same edition of the Bulletin, other changes were also made to the Armed Forces. This is the case of appointment of Brigadier General Xavier Julián Isaac as head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces. He replaces Paleo, appointed to the position in 2020 during the government of Alberto Fernández, and who has now asked for his voluntary retirement.

There was also the designation of Brigadier Fernando Luis Mengo for the Air Force, and Rear Admiral Carlos María Allievi to be the new head of the Navy.