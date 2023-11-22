The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced this Tuesday (21) a “shock” adjustment to the country’s public accounts, with measures aimed at halting the works initiated by the last Peronist government and drastically cutting spending on the Casa Rosada. The statements were made during an interview with journalist Alejandro Fantino, from Argentine radio Neura FM.

According to the libertarian, the adjustment that will be promoted will put the Argentine tax authorities in balance until the end of next year. “I’m going to do a shock adjustment. The year 2024 has to end with fiscal balance,” he stated.

One of the new elected officials’ plans is to carry out a fiscal correction of 15 percentage points of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which, according to the latest data from the Central Bank, is estimated at US$487.2 billion (approximately R$2.3 trillion). Official figures updated by the Argentine Central Bank indicate that the country’s gross debt reached 88.4% of GDP in the 2nd quarter of this year.

Despite this, Milei guaranteed that “the poorest will not be affected by the reforms”, but the impact will fall mainly on the political class. “We propose that the adjustment be paid for by politics, but that means getting involved at the expense of politics, in issues where politics steals,” she said.

With next year’s implementations, “2025 will be brilliant, with an inflation rate falling and salaries flying in dollars”, promised the new president during the interview.

Regarding public spending, Milei also stated that the State is out of money and public works must be transferred to private administration. “We do not have money. With this, the works can be handed over to the private sector and completed there. Let’s go to a Chilean-style private initiative system. There’s no money. If we don’t make the fiscal adjustment, we will go into hyper,” she said.

The libertarian also cut expectations for his nominees who have big budget plans for next year. “Minister who spends the most on me, I’m sorry. 2024 will end with fiscal balance.”

Milei did not rule out an increase in inflation, which is already reaching meteoric levels, in the coming months. “Tough times will come. We know that the risk of hyperinflation exists and we will make every effort to avoid it. We seek a very strong adjustment fiscal deficit to reach a zero financial deficit. That would mean we can pay our debts.”

During the campaign, the now elected president presented a series of proposals that change the structure of the country. On Argentine radio, Milei said that, from December 11th, a “package of important reforms” will be presented to Congress with which representatives will be able to work.