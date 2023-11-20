The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, confirmed this Monday (20) one of his proposals defended during the campaign of recent months: the privatization of the country’s public communications companies.

In an interview with Argentine radio Miterthe libertarian stated that “public television has become a propaganda mechanism”, which is why he announced the privatization of Telám – the country’s public TV – and Rádio Nacional.

Still on the topic, Milei also showed interest in privatizing the state oil company YPF. As she defended in the interview, “everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector”.

“First we need to rebuild YPF. Since Kicillof decided to nationalize it, the deterioration that has been done to the company in terms of results so that it is worth less than when it was expropriated… Obviously the first thing to do is to rebuild it”, he stated.

However, the libertarian did not set deadlines for the transition from public to private. “In the transition that we think about in terms of energy, YPF and Enarsa have a role. As long as these structures are rationalized, they will be put to create value so that they can be sold in a very beneficial way for Argentines,” he said.

Political movement

The winner of the elections, held with the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, should meet with the current president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, this Monday (20), on which they will define how the government transition will take place until the December 10th, when Milei is sworn in.

The economist and Fernández communicated by phone this morning and are expected to discuss the matter in person in the coming hours.

The current Argentine president, who was absent during the campaign and made almost no public appearances, supported Sergio Massa in the electoral race, who obtained 44% of the votes in this second round, against 55% for Milei.