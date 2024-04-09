Javier Milei, Argentine president: government is considering carrying out major reforms in the penitentiary system | Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EFE

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced during an interview with CNNon Sunday (7), that his government is studying the possibility of selling the country's prisons to private companies, in order to build new penal facilities far from the urban area.

The proposal to reform the penitentiary system, detailed by the libertarian, was led by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, who, according to Milei, “brilliantly designed” a plan to sell existing prisons to real estate companies, which would finance the construction of new ones spaces “of better quality, greater security and without spending a penny” from the State.

“If we do this, there has to be a counterpart in the prison system. There must be a corresponding prison system.” In this sense, he also revealed that they are analyzing the construction of prisons that can accommodate between 5,000 and 6,000 criminals.

In the same interview, the Argentine president also announced that his government is preparing a bill to send to Congress which, if approved, will allow the Armed Forces to intervene in the territory in cases of terrorism, given the current security crisis caused by drug trafficking. in the city of Rosario.