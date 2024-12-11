The Argentine president, Javier Milei, announced this Tuesday, during a speech recorded on the occasion of the first anniversary of his Government, that His second year at the Casa Rosada will be marked by a “deep chainsaw” and for the continuation of the shrinking of the State promoted by its Executive.

“This year they already knew the chainsaw, but it consisted mainly of reversing the excesses of the last Kirchnerist years. Now the deep chainsaw is coming, because what we have to retrace are geological layers of organisms and unjustified state functions,” the president said during an address to the nation.

Milei has anticipated the elimination of more public organizations and advocated for a “smaller, more effective and cheaper State”

Shortly before the broadcast of his speech, Milei, went out to the balcony of the Casa Rosadaalong with his ministers, to greet the citizens gathered in the legendary Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires on the occasion of his first year in Government.

In addition to greeting from the balcony, Milei approached the main door of the Executive headquarters to continue greetings.

The first to come out on the balcony was Milei, followed by the members of his Government, including his sister Karina, the general secretary of the Presidency and who has acquired great power and influence during this last year.

Milei greeted and hugged all the members of his Government on the balcony, with special emphasis on the head of the Economy, Luis Caputo, and the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

On the eve, Milei published a video on her social networks with a compilation of her photographs accompanied by tense background music and a narration in which it stands out that with their victory they won “truth”, “justice” and “good”.

The video celebrates the triumph of “the all or nothing war against the damned caste”, the “honor of our Armed Forces”, the “power of social networks” and “loyalty to defend the leader”, that is, to he.

Images include photographs ofe Milei in a tank or with a chainsawanother with technology entrepreneur Elon Musk and several at campaign events or surrounded by militants.