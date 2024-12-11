Milei announces a 90% reduction in taxes in Argentina by 2025

The president of Argentina, Javier Mileihas stated in his speech to the nation on the occasion of the first anniversary of his coming to power and surrounded by his cabinet that «the recession is over«, claiming that the country’s economy has entered a recovery, and has announced that In 2025, taxes will drop by 90%.

“We are getting closer every day to inflation being little more than a bad memory,” he said. Mileiwhen celebrating the evolution of inflation from 25.5% monthly in December of last year – when the peso devalued 52% – to 2.7% in October, according to the latest official data available.

The ultraliberal economist also promised to eliminate “next year and forever” the complicated change control that governs Argentina, assured that Argentines will be able to “use the currency they want in their daily transactions” and stated that his team works in “a structural tax reform which will reduce the amount of national taxes by 90%.”

«We have passed the acid test. We are leaving the desert: the recession is over and the country is finally has started to grow«, he declared, highlighting that Argentina »arrives at the end of the year with relief« and that it can »leave the worst behind«, although he has clarified that it has not yet »arrived at port«.









Milei has reviewed his management, boasting of having achieved a historical decline in inflation and having fired tens of thousands of public employees, and has promised that next year will be the year of the «deep chainsaw«. He also thanked the Argentines for the »moving sacrifice they made«. »It will not be in vain«, he added.

On the other hand, he has promised that in terms of security they will not stop until they “carve in stone” the mind of every criminal who “he who makes them pays«And he added that he will promote an »anti-mafia« law, a reform of the Federal Police and an anti-terrorism law. He has also announced that he will design »a Argentine nuclear plan that contemplates the construction of new reactors.”

During his speech, the president has attacked his usual targets: unions, journalists and opposition leaders. «I want to extend a warning to the rest of politics. The Argentines they will not tolerate senseless obstructions to our reforms (…) They can get on the train of progress or be overwhelmed by it. This entire year that has passed will be remembered as the first year of the new Argentina,” he stated.

At the international level, Milei considers that Argentina has stopped “being a global laughing stock,” asserting that the president-elect of the United States, donald trumphas designed his Ministry of Deregulation “in the image and likeness” of the one he invented. He has also admitted that his objective is to “promote a free trade agreement with the US that should have happened 19 years ago.”