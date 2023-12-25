The president of Argentina in a Clockwork Orange version? One of the 'Christmas' photos Javier Milei on X does not go unnoticed. The new Argentine president, in an image published by an X profile that supports the head of state, expresses special wishes. Milei holds a baseball bat and with a not exactly reassuring look wishes “happy holidays” with a warning: “Be careful not to become communists”. Beyond the message that completes the Christmas card, the over 4 million users who view the post do not miss a similarity, whether casual or deliberate. Thanks to the pose assumed, Milei closely resembles Malcolm McDowell in the role of Alex, protagonist of A Clockwork Orange, directed by Stanley Kubrick.