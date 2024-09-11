The ancient Greeks believed that every human being’s life had a dose of happiness and sadness, of success and failure, assigned by the gods. The attempt to modify this ration was called hubrisIt meant excess and was seen as an excess of the human condition that leads to challenging divinity.

Nowadays, the word hubris It is translated as pride or infatuation. Psychiatrists identify this disorder in those who hold important positions of power. And they seek the collaboration of neurologists and political scientists to diagnose it and gauge its effects on public life.

Among the fundamental works in this field of research is the article by David Owen and Jonathan Davidson published in 2009 in the journal Brain. Journal of Neurologywith the title “Syndrome of hubris: an acquired personality disorder? A study of US presidents and UK prime ministers over the past 100 years”.

In light of this study, the hubris It is understood as excessive self-confidence, exaggerated pride, disdain for others. hubris It has traits in common with narcissism, it is its most acute manifestation, which includes the abuse of power and the possibility of damaging the lives of others.

For Owen and Davidson, it is a syndrome. That is, “a set of symptoms evoked by a specific trigger: power.” It is often triggered “by extraordinary success, which is sustained for a few years and gives rise to almost unrestricted leadership.” It can be temporary or persistent.

In dictators it is a caricature-like deviation. Owen and Davidson recall that Ian Kershaw, Hitler’s biographer, entitled his first volume (1889-1936) Hubris.

The authors warn that hybristic behavior is more likely to develop into a syndrome hubris after a great electoral victory. And that it develops in the face of a war or a financial disaster.

According to Owen and Davidson, leaders who are victims of hubris They present 14 characteristics: 1) they see the world as a place of self-glorification through the exercise of power; 2) they have a tendency to undertake actions that exalt their own personality; 3) they show a disproportionate concern for image and the way of presenting themselves; 4) they exhibit a messianic and exalted zeal in their speech; 5) they identify their own self with the nation or organization they lead; 6) in their oratory they use the majestic plural “we”; 7) they show excessive self-confidence; 8) they despise others; 9) they presume that they can only be judged by God or by history; 10) they exhibit an unshakable faith that they will be vindicated in both courts; 11) they lose touch with reality; 12) they resort to disturbing, impulsive and reckless actions; 13) they take moral licenses to overcome issues of practicality, cost or results, and 14) they neglect details, which makes them incompetent in political execution.

Argentina is witnessing a moment in which its president, Javier Milei, is exhibiting disturbing signs of this syndrome. Last week, Milei gave an interview to journalist Luis Majul in which he made unusual expressions of self-exaltation. He defined himself as one of the two most important politicians of today. The other, he said, is Donald Trump. One nuance of this qualification is interesting. He said that his critics “are hurt that I am today one of the two most relevant politicians on planet Earth.” As if observing leadership from a sidereal platform. The formulation of this ranking took place in a conflictual context.

Last Thursday, Milei participated in a congress of far-right forces held in Buenos Aires and called the III Meeting of the Madrid – Río de la Plata Forum 2024, organized in conjunction with the Spaniard Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox. There she returned to this personal assessment, but added: “I am making the best government in Argentine history.”

Santiago Abascal and Javier Milei met at the III Madrid Forum Meeting, in Buenos Aires, on September 5. Argentine Presidency

In the television interview, Milei insisted on calling his critics and opponents “rats.” And he asked himself, “What vision can a rat have of a giant?” Needless to say, he is the giant. One of the main reasons for the Argentine president’s satisfaction is the applause he receives from the leaders of the digital industry. Especially the big businessmen of Silicon Valley, who have been defending for decades a deregulated public order, such as that proposed by La Libertad Avanza. In this journalistic dialogue, Milei boasted of the recognition offered to him by these businessmen. In doing so, he incurred in a funny paradox: he could not remember the name of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, even though, as he himself was stating, he was one of the essential figures on the global scene.

These considerations are part of a discourse, which is becoming more frequent in the Argentine government, of disqualifying the critical press and the political opposition. At that transatlantic summit of the extreme right, he called journalists and the media “a propaganda service for sale to the highest bidder.” Days before, he had proposed declaring press workers “politically exposed persons,” a category that would force them to account for their economic movements as if they were administrators of public resources. He explained that this was to “subject them to public ridicule.”

Hubris is an emotional propensity of populist leaders with extraordinary frequency. Nine months into his government, there are many reasons to think that Milei exercises a leadership of this style, whose main characteristic is the assumption that the only democratic legitimacy is that of the president, because he is the depositary of the votes. The conception that sustains this practice of power is deployed in social networks, especially in X, which is the habitat of La Libertad Avanza. There are a couple of accounts there that are attributed to Milei’s main political advisor, Santiago Caputo, to whom he delegated control of a very large part of the State. In one of these accounts, @nicolabrandeis, whose ownership Caputo never denied, this message appears retweeted: “Only the will of the people hyper-concentrated in the figure of the President can get us out of this economic emergency, sweep away the political corporation, and shoot us towards a future of greatness. Mileísta Bonapartism.”

Caputo, or his digital avatars, condenses this way of understanding public life in a slogan that he never tires of repeating: “To speak, you have to win.” In other words, minorities lack the right to express an opinion. Above all, to criticize. This premise of “hyperconcentration” of power in whoever can show some electoral triumph is projected in other typical traits of populism. The most relevant, the resistance to accept the classic limits that the republican constitutional regime foresees to limit those who administer: independent justice and critical press. It is very suggestive that, along with the attacks on journalism, Milei is determined to place ministers who respond to him in the highest court, the Supreme Court of Justice.

There is a surprising dimension to this self-celebration. It appears with greater emphasis at a time when the government is facing significant difficulties in building a power apparatus. The problems appear first in the field itself. Milei is involved in an increasingly unconcealed confrontation with his vice president, Victoria Villarruel. And he has had to endure dissent in his parliamentary blocs, which led to the expulsion of a senator and several deputies. These are dramatic outcomes for a political force with very few legislators.

At the same time as she endures these fractures, Milei has to deal with some legislative failures. An occasional alliance joined by her allies from Pro, Mauricio Macri’s party, rejected a decree from the Executive Branch aimed at providing an extraordinary amount of resources to the espionage system. The same political composition is about to sanction a law that modifies the allocation of funds to state universities. On the other hand, the appointment of those judges of the Court is bogged down in the Senate, due to the extremely low moral quality of one of them, Ariel Lijo, unleashing a storm in the institutional and academic arena.

Argentina is, like few others, a country addicted to psychoanalysis. It will be this discipline that will solve the riddle of whether praise Milei’s increasingly excited attitude is a way of compensating for the disturbing movements she feels beneath her feet.