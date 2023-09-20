In mid-September, the Mexican Congress displayed the mummified corpses of two aliens. Then we would know that they were a bluff of dog bones and that its presenter, Jaime Maussan, is a man obsessed with extraterrestrial life. But it doesn’t matter: Maussan and his two ETs had central space, the world urinated with laughter and the, once, Honorable Congress of the Union of Mexico took another step in its institutional self-degradation.

Almost at the same time, in Argentina, the presidential candidate Javier Milei declared to an English media outlet that he was an Anglophile because he has the complete collection of records by the Beatles, Queen and the Rolling Stones and a little Anglo-American because, well, he also likes it. I like Elvis.

Milei pretends to be serious, but it is a bad joke and Maussan and the Mexican Congress are, seriously, a laugh, but if these mockery of common sense have space it is because the most serious things no longer have a sense of humor, but are an aberration of grace: everything seems to make no difference.

A president can say something stupid, we get outraged and nothing much happens. A Congress opens itself to ridicule, the world laughs, and not much happens. A delusional guy becomes presidential—whether his name is Milei or Trump—and not much happens. Decades ago, Maussan would have had the doors closed at the very entrance of the Mexican Congress headquarters and Milei would have been undergoing hair and psychological treatment. But not now, not today.

We live in a time where cynics and nihilists can shamelessly take center stage because we have reached the limit. When you don’t believe in anything, you begin to believe in everything. The time of monsters, Gramsci said, appears when the old order does not finish collapsing and the new order does not finish appearing. And at that point we are: we do not know how to articulate the world that will come while the democracies we know crumble; In doubt, the adventurers take the stage.

The list of monsters of these times is neither minor nor secondary. There was Boris Johnson and his nonsense, Brexit included. Donald Trump on any of his days. Alberto Fernández governing a country without governing while he declares himself pro-European because, wow, we Argentines get off the boats. Nayib Bukele’s majority proto-emirate in El Salvador. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo assuming Nicaragua as their personal estate. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, like a viceregal or pre-Columbian monarch, handing over a baton in the name of indigenism to his dolphin Claudia Sheinbaum after promising Danish health systems, unnecessary and multimillion-dollar pharaonic works and hugs to put an end to organized crime.

Our democracies fail to prevent absurdity and I assume that we are all so exhausted that we have left the hot potato of our millennial crises to the only ones who want them, the lawless. In a self-respecting Congress, there would have been control systems that would abort the embarrassment at the very moment of planning Maussan’s hearing, for example. Someone would have worried about doing things well to protect the decorum of the institution, since its credibility comes from the trust it projects in the citizens. In the same way, Milei should not have the call that he seems to have, being a man barely prepared for anything other than playing – badly – ​​the guitar. That is, the monsters shouldn’t be where they are if the system worked.

If these epiphenomena—if these aberrations of democracy—happen, it is because moral exhaustion has even surpassed the inertial force of societies to sustain democratic normality. Qualunquism has gained space. Anger buries reason and pessimism, skepticism and denial have taken over our bodies. To generalize, no one in power seems to represent citizen expectations well. Our deputies and senators are not the best fruits in the basket. Many officials come to power to settle in it and use it for their own benefit, as if they were monarchical imitations that identify the State with themselves.

All these decades of greater or lesser failure, incompetence, abuse or corruption of traditional leadership have pushed people to a rabid distrust. The omnipresence of the media has contributed to us being a much more informed society, but, at the same time, to sharing global anxieties by identifying with other people’s crises. Social networks have given a voice to each individual citizen to release their discontent without parties, media or institutions mediating, curing or channeling their exhaustion. Messaging systems have allowed hundreds of thousands—from the Arab Spring to Bolsonarism, from Obama to milleirism—to organize in minutes, without bureaucracies or controls, and revolutionize a city or the entire nation. Monsters become objects of cut&paste: there is Bukele’s pseudo-efficient authoritarianism, with lovers in half of Latin America.

When people take the center of the discussion and stop seeing themselves re-presented to present themselves, institutional spaces profoundly deepen their loss of credibility and legitimacy. Fatigue can be violent and, tied to “everyone leave”, millions can end up kicking democracy to the ground. It is not rhetoric: a recent global Open Society study revealed days ago that a significant proportion of young people believe that a military dictatorship works better than democracy. We’ve ruined the future so badly that monsters are the only ones who seem willing enough to take it on.

The old representative democracy is in crisis, and we do not know how to repair it. The system of division of powers where parties manage popular representation with presidents and legislators while the courts maintain independence from the opinions of individuals is being attacked from all sides. Social movements have already shown that politics can be done without parties; mobilizations, which can act beyond the institutions in a very short time. Meanwhile, the courts, which have their own operational problems and are therefore incapable of delivering justice in a timely manner, are attacked even from within the system by populist leaders who want to turn the federal courts and superior courts into a electoral spoils.

For the first time in decades, the future looks darker for young people than it did for their parents. The pressure on the environment, the rising costs of living and a greater demand for training that is not necessarily rewarded by companies predict difficult years for the youngest. That they are among those shouting for everyone to leave is not unusual: rebellion usually belongs to them. And that they are more willing to risk everything to try non-democratic forms does not speak so much of a training deficit as of a brutal crisis of expectations: the civic education that we lavish on them in the abstract collides with a pathetic political reality; The world of rights that we present to you remains a literary enunciation, mere paper, when there are no material possibilities to exercise them.

We do not know very well how to repair the system beyond calling for a citizenization of politics, with greater prominence of civil society, activating neighborhood networks of dialogue and coexistence. We know that this old order must give way to a more agile and intelligent one. Preserving democracy requires that rapid changes be designed from within to respond to the unmet demands of millions. We know this, it has been written and stated for decades, but little has been achieved to make the representation of citizens more fluid and, nothing less, solve the problems of the economy, health, education, justice and security of the families. It takes time, and there isn’t any. There is no new order to replace the old, and the monsters boast.

If our officials degrade the quality of the institutions, the space for qualunquista solutions grows and the old order will give way to one dominated by democratic aberrations. Voluntarily submitting to global shame and laughter for allowing an unlikely mummy show fits into that scenario as much as disgracing the presidential figure by turning bad jokes into definitions of the State. That leaves room for monsters, like Milei, a possible president who claims to be advised by her dead dog, and for whom millions seem willing to vote, fed up with the mismanagement of each of those who preceded him. Monsters are among us and they are not aliens.