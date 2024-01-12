President of Argentina insulted the pontiff on more than one occasion; libertarian must go to the canonization of the 1st Argentine woman to become a saint

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, is scheduled to meet Pope Francis on February 11 in Rome (Italy). The Argentine president intends to participate in the canonization of Mama Antula, the first Argentine woman to become a saint. The information is from the newspaper La Nation.

The meeting will be held after the Argentine president calls the pontiff “imbecile who defends social justice” It is “evil representative”. In response to Milei, Argentine priest José “Pepe” Di Paola stated that the then presidential candidate was “unworthy”. The priest stated that social justice is part of the Gospel and the Church's social doctrine.

On Monday (8 January 2024), the Argentine president sent a letter inviting Pope Francis to visit Argentina. The libertarian stated in the same document that his government “appreciated the collaboration of the Catholic Church, whose social work is invaluable”.

The trip was not officially announced by either the Argentine president's communications team or the Vatican.

Javier Milei's official spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, told the journalist this Friday (12 January) that “nothing is ruled out, but nothing is confirmed”.

If a visit to the Italian capital is made, it must be done after the Argentine president visits Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited the libertarian to visit the country in 2023 and thanked him for his intention to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem.

Read more: