Meeting was called after allegations of alleged fraud in the 1st round by Milei’s coalition

Sergio Massa and Javier Milei’s campaign advisors met this Saturday (18.Nov.2023) with judges from the National Electoral Chamber. The candidates compete for the Presidency of Argentina on Sunday (Nov 19). The information is from Clarin.

The emergency meeting was held after Milei’s coalition, La Libertad Avanza, alleged alleged “colossal fraud” in the 1st round of the presidential elections, held on October 22. The objective of this Saturday’s meeting (Nov 18) was to calm tempers and “preserve democratic coexistence”.

According to the newspaper, Juan Manuel Olmos, representative of Unión por la Patria (Massa’s coalition) was the first to arrive. Karina Milei, representative of La Libertad Avanza and sister of Javier Milei, was accompanied by lawyers Santiago Viola and Santiago Caputo. They met with judges Alberto Ricardo Dalla Via and Santiago Hernán Corcuera.

To the Clarinrepresentatives of Unión por la Patria stated that the meeting was “friendly”. They also said that, at the meeting, the opposition participants declared that they did not make a “formal complaint” about the alleged fraud and yes “a presentation in which they took things that were being said and reproduced them in writing to alert the authorities”.

During the meeting, the Peronists present declared that it should be “preserve institutions” built in “40 years of democracy” from Argentina.

They also stated that the type of warning made by the opposition did not “contributes to the existence of social peace” in the 2nd round of the presidential elections. “We asked that, if they had something to report, they do so in court and not through presentations”they told the newspaper.

FRAUD ALLEGATION

On Thursday (16.nov), the La Libertad Avanza coalition claimed that the National Gendarmeriethe country’s main security force, changed “the contents of the ballot boxes and the documentation” to favor Massa in the 1st round, held on October 22nd. The information is from Clarin.

Karina Milei presented the case in a letter delivered to an electoral court. According to the coalition, the violations were reported by sources that “prefer to remain anonymous” for security reasons.

On Friday (Nov 17), the coalition’s lawyer Santiago Viola appeared in court to give a statement. At the time, he said that the allegation “it was not a complaint, but rather a presentation made” for the authorities to take “extreme care when transferring ballot boxes” on Sunday (Nov 19).