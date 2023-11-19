Libertarian candidate Javier Milei and government candidate Sergio Massa went to the polls this Sunday (19.nov)

Javier Milei (right) and Sergio Massa (left) voted this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) at polling stations close to Buenos Aires, the country’s capital. By 2pm, 45% of registered voters had already voted, according to the National Electoral Chamber of Argentina. The polls will remain open until 6pm. Voting is mandatory and abstention without justification results in a fine. The country has 35.8 million voters.

Javier Milei, candidate for President of Argentina for the La Libertad Avanza coalition, voted in Almagro, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, accompanied by his sister, Karina Milei. Upon arriving at the polling place, Milei greeted her supporters and stated “I tried my best”.

The libertarian also criticized the campaign of his opponent, Sergio Massa, and declared that he is very satisfied, “despite the dirty and fear-based campaign against him”.

Watch (1min41s):

Sergio Massa, candidate for the Unión por la Pátria coalition and Minister of Economy, voted in Tigre, a city north of Buenos Aires. He was accompanied by his wife Malena Galmarini, president of the state-owned company Aysa (Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos), and his son Tomás Massa.

Massa stated that this “It is an election that will define the future of the country in the next 4 years”. He declared that he awaits the result with “tranquility, hope and optimism so that Argentina’s future is better and more united”.

Electoral polls released until November 13th indicate an uncertain scenario in the dispute, with the candidates technically tied within the margin of error in most surveys released in the last 3 weeks.

New electoral polls have not been released in Argentina since November 13th. Legislation prohibits the publication of new surveys 48 hours before the election. This year, the deadline was November 17th.

O Power360 compiled 11 surveys released by consultants and published by Clarin since October 25th. Milei appears ahead in 4. In the rest, the 2 candidates are technically tied within the margin of error.

The economy will be the main challenge for the country’s new Chief Executive, who is facing a serious economic crisis. Argentina has a 12-month accumulated inflation rate of 142.7%. Poverty affects 40.1% of the population.

Javier Milei’s main proposals include the closure of the Central Bank and the dollarization of the Argentine economy, replacing the peso with the dollar. According to him, ending inflation is “easy”, the challenge is to promote the country’s economic growth. Milei suggests encouraging monetary competition so that citizens can freely choose the currency they want to use.

Sergio Massa promises to reach a comprehensive agreement with creditors to guarantee a growth process. Its government program is detailed in the official site of the party. Furthermore, he proposes the creation of a price and salary negotiation table to contain inflation and have agreements on priority economic areas, such as production, technology and jobs.