The results of Argentina’s presidential elections were announced this Sunday (22), with Peronist Sergio Massa, from the União pela Pátria coalition, being the big surprise of the night, against the libertarian Javier Milei, from Liberdade Avança.

Despite this, none of the candidates achieved enough support at the polls to guarantee victory in the first round and a new vote is scheduled to take place on November 19th in the country.

According to the criteria of the Argentine electoral system, to be elected, the candidate needs 45% of the votes in their favor or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to their opponents. In the second round, whoever obtains a simple majority of votes wins.

The numbers released by the National Electoral Directory (DINE, in its Spanish acronym) show that Massa won the first electoral round with 36.05% of the votes, against 30.39% for Milei. Patricia Bullrich appears in third place with 23.68% and remains out of the race for the country’s presidency.

The presidential candidates face each other, in a new opportunity next month, to replace Alberto Fernández in the leadership of the Casa Rosada, after the end of the Peronist’s mandate, on December 10.

Argentina is experiencing a serious economic crisis, with historic rates of high inflation, above 138%, and poverty levels that already affect almost half of the population.

Political analysts see that the electorate opposed to Bullrich’s Peronism could unite with Milei against Economy Minister Sergio Massa, due to the unpopular government of Alberto Fernández, which has left catastrophic marks on the country in recent months.

The candidates and their proposals

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, 53 years old, started the race for Casa Rosada by winning the Argentine primaries (Paso), on August 13, at the head of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, of which he is the founder.

His victory exceeded the expectations of the electoral surveys, which placed Sergio Massa as the favorite and Milei’s ticket in third place.

In his public speeches and press interviews, the candidate presents himself as an “outsider” who wants to combat Kirchnerism and what he calls “political caste”, in reference to politicians who follow the wing of Peronism represented by the late former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and the current vice-president and also former president Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015).

Graduated in economics from the University of Belgrano, Milei has already recognized in interviews his affinity with libertarian thought and the desire to achieve the anarcho-capitalist system. However, he claims that it would be a long-term process and his victory would only mark the beginning of that change.

His main proposals presented since the beginning of the campaign involve the “end” of the Argentine Central Bank, to take monetary control out of the hands of the government, the dollarization of the economy and the reduction of State spending and bureaucracy. One of the points he addressed is the reduction in the number of government ministries, which would go from 18 to 8.

In the social and customs field, Milei is divided against abortion, which he considers murder, and in favor of the legalization of drugs.

He proposes the liberation of weapons, a position defended by libertarians as a pillar of defense.

In the area of ​​education, the economist plans to decentralize public resources dedicated to students, by transferring the budget in the area directly to parents. In this project, those responsible would receive vouchers aimed at investing in their children’s basic education.

The Liberdade Avança candidate gained prominence on the Argentine political scene in 2020, when his party was founded and won two seats in the Chamber of Deputies the following year.

The current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, 51 years old, surprised by reaching first place in the elections this Sunday (22), with 36% of the votes.

He faces Milei on November 19, in a second round marked by an Argentina divided between the continuity of Peronism in power or a new radical proposal in politics.

Massa began his political career in 1999, when he was elected provincial deputy of Buenos Aires. Three years later, he was taken by the then Argentine president, Eduardo Duhalde, to command the National Social Security Administration, where he remained for five years.

In 2007, he was elected mayor of the city of Tigre, in the province of Buenos Aires. In 2009, he left the position to become chief of staff to President Cristina Kirchner.

He remained in office for a year, returning to Tigre city hall, where he was re-elected in 2011. Two years later, he was elected national deputy (2013-2017) and (2019 to 2022).

In August 2022, Massa once again gave up a position, deputy, being appointed Minister of Economy under Fernández’s administration, a position he has held until then.

When he came to Fernández’s government, the country’s economic situation was already out of control and paying the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was one of the biggest challenges. Just over a year later, the crisis intensified and inflation remains unchanged.

Among his main proposals presented during the campaign are the attempt to stabilize inflation, which has surpassed historical rates in recent months. Its project envisages the creation of a price and salary negotiation table to contain inflation.

Another presidential candidate’s solution to stabilize the economy in crisis is to increase exports, which would lead to the strengthening of the Argentine peso, which has suffered a strong devaluation in recent months.

Furthermore, the candidate stated that he wants to implement policies to recover the purchasing power of Argentine families, who face the high prices of basic goods in the markets.

Unlike Milei, the Peronist wants to increase investment in the area of ​​education, implementing mandatory programming and robotics subjects for secondary school students.

Furthermore, another action presented by Massa aims to “strengthen institutional bases for the generation and coordination of national educational policies”, according to the proposal available on the União pela Pátria website.

In the labor field, he wants to encourage the professional training of Argentines and increase jobs.

Furthermore, it promises tax incentives for companies that create employment opportunities for young people not yet in the job market and the strengthening of companies linked to the State.

Record abstention

The presidential elections in Argentina were marked by the highest abstention rate since the return of democracy in the country, following the 2007 vote, when Cristina Kirchner was elected for the first time. At the time, only 76.2% of voters went to the polls.

The participation of Argentines this Sunday reached 74%, while in the August caucuses 69% of the population eligible to vote exercised their electoral duties.