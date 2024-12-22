Milei and Maduro engage in a hostage and spy dispute

At a time of lack of dialogue between the governments of Javier Milei and Nicolás Maduro, the complaints of Venezuelan opponents asylum in the Argentine embassy in Caracas, the negotiations for their release, the departure of one of them and the arrest of an Argentine gendarme whom Venezuela accuses of terrorism further strain relations. Meanwhile, Brazil and Colombia are trying some type of mediation in the open fronts that their South American neighbors have.

Maduro broke relations with the Milei Executive due to his position regarding the questioned elections of July 28 in which he was proclaimed re-elected president amid a global demand for the publication of the electoral records. The tenant of the Casa Rosada recognized the victory of the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia and withdrew his diplomatic staff. Since then, the Argentine embassy in the Venezuelan capital has been guarded by Brazil, transcending the short circuits that occurred between Milei and Lula da Silva due to the far-right president’s verbal attacks on the leader of the Workers’ Party.

The Argentine embassy supervised by Brazil

The situation of the six collaborators of the opposition leader María Corina Machado, including her campaign manager, who have been taking refuge in the embassy since March has once again been in the media spotlight. According to Argentina, asylum seekers are subject to water and electricity supply cuts, restrictions on the entry of food and the “constant presence of security forces around the diplomatic headquarters.”

Venezuela has demanded safe conduct for the imprisoned former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas in exchange for granting the same measure to the six opponents of Chavismo, revealed the Colombian foreign minister. According to the head of Colombian diplomacy, Luis Gilberto Murillo, his country has acted as a mediator to resolve the several-month crisis between Maduro and Milei.

“They (Chavismo) asked that Argentina release a person very close to the government of Venezuela and that Jorge Glas also be given safe passage in Ecuador,” Murillo declared, but did not specify when these requests were made, nor to which official they were contacted. refers.

Fernando Martínez Mottola, one of six Venezuelan opponents asylumd since last March in the Argentine embassy in Caracas, voluntarily left the building on Thursday and surrendered to the Venezuelan authorities, according to several Venezuelan and international media.

Other media, such as the NTN24 channel, point out that his departure was the result of a “long international negotiation.” Of the six asylum seekers in the Argentine embassy, ​​Martínez Mottola is the only one who does not belong to Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado’s party.

The last time that Argentina entrusted its embassy building to another country (Brazil) was in London, after 1982, with the Malvinas war, Pablo Tettamanti, former vice chancellor during the Government of Alberto Fernández (center-left Peronism), reminds elDiario.es. . “Latin America has had a history of diplomatic asylum, so Venezuela does not have the right to enter the embassy, ​​but neither does it have the obligation to provide safe passage. Since we withdrew the diplomatic staff and the ambassador is no longer there, it became a Brazilian dependency. “Asylum Venezuelans complain that their supplies are being cut off: how we manage to reverse that situation must be dealt with behind the scenes, because nothing is written.”

Mediation from Colombia, refusal from Ecuador

Ecuador rejected Venezuela’s proposal to provide safe passage to imprisoned former vice president Jorge Glas. It is known that with his detention, the Government of Daniel Noboa violated international treaties on political asylum. Glas was taking refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito when security forces stormed the building in April to arrest him for an alleged corruption case.

As a result of the raid on the embassy, ​​Mexico sued Ecuador before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and removed its staff from that country. It also delegated its diplomatic representation in Quito to Switzerland.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, explained that between August and September she received calls from Colombia and Brazil that transmitted the Venezuelan proposal to grant safe passage to six opponents of Chavismo asylum in the Argentine diplomatic headquarters in exchange for Ecuador doing the same with Glas.

“When this proposal was made to us, of course, the president (Daniel Noboa) gave a very clear directive: here we are not in favor of impunity, here we are not in favor of corruption and here we are not allies of the regime of ( Nicolás) Maduro,” Sommerfeld said in an interview with radio Democracia.

The Argentine gendarme

This week, a new episode broke out after the Milei Government reported the “illegal kidnapping” of an Argentine gendarme in Venezuela, while senior Maduro officials claim that it was actually part of a “terrorist” plan.

Chavismo’s number two, Diosdado Cabello, has confirmed that they are holding gendarme Nahuel Gallo, 27, for being “on a mission” in Venezuelan territory after crossing the border with Colombia, suggesting that he is a spy.

During his weekly program broadcast on state channel VTV, Cabello dismissed the Argentine version that Gallo was traveling to visit his family, accusing him of being part of a “terrorist plan” against Venezuela with the participation of “foreign mercenaries.”

The response from the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, did not take long to arrive. Bullrich stated that Gallo “is going to return home” and that to achieve that goal he made it known that “the measures that have to be taken will be taken.” The minister stressed that, although Gallo is a member of the security forces, “he went as a citizen to visit his family” and accused Cabello of telling “total and absolute lies” about the gendarme who, according to her, published photos from Catamarca (Argentine province) and Chile on their social networks. Additionally, Bullrich said that “in Venezuela there are several hostages who are used as bargaining chips.”

Milei himself referred to the case of the gendarme. “We will exhaust all avenues to bring him back safely,” said the Argentine president while calling Maduro a “criminal dictator.” In addition, the president met with relatives of Nahuel Gallo, as confirmed by official sources. The meeting took place on Thursday night in the province of Tucumán, in the northwest of the country, where Milei traveled to receive an award granted by the Federalism and Freedom Foundation. For his part, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, asked Argentines to refrain from traveling to Venezuela.

Vice Chancellor Tettamanti maintains that the basic problem is that the normal channels for dealing with this matter were lost. “The gendarme detained in Venezuela is a typical consular matter, but we do not have consuls in Caracas. We cannot provide proper protection. On the other hand, if they had wanted to they would bounce him at the border. Why didn’t Venezuela expel him? Does the gendarme have access to lawyers? It has become an abnormal situation, with several questions. We can make all the political fuss, but we have gotten ourselves into trouble.”

Behind the scenes there are negotiations and contacts, but no specific formal negotiations. The participation of Brazil as guarantor of Argentine interests in Caracas could open a door to resolve the dispute without escalating the conflict. The Argentine Foreign Ministry, led by Gerardo Werthein, announced that the search for mediators such as Colombia, France and Brazil was activated.