On February 14, 2025, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, published in his account of the social network X a tweet where he announced the private project Viva La Libertad (www.Valibertadproject.com) informing that “he will dedicate himself to encourage the growth of the Argentine economy, funding small businesses and entrepreneurships” and highlighting that “the world wants to invest in Argentina.”

In addition, he shared with his followers the direction of the intelligent contract of the token $ libra “BO9JH3WSMCC2Aklwznmkj3Sgtzmxecsaw7l2favusu”, the official cryptoactive of said project. According to Whois, the domain name “vivalibertadproject.com” was acquired in the USA and registered through the Godaddy Internet Domains Registrar, on the same day of the publication of the Milei Tweet.

Before the message of President Milei, the sale price of the token $ Libra was 0.3 cents. After Javier Milei’s tweet, the price of said cryptoactive came up to US $ 4,978. That is, its initial price was revalued more than 16 times, having a total capitalization close to US $ 4,500,000 dollars. Five and a half hours later, Javier Milei erased his tweet and published a new one where La Libertad Project was disconnected and explaining that “I was not internalized from the details of the project and after having internalized I decided not to continue to disseminate (that’s why I have erased the tweet).” Then to the publication of this announcement, the price of $ Libra collapsed reaching US $ 0.1675 dollars on 02.2025, according to Coingecko (today 27.02.2025 Vale US $ 0.1183 dollars).

Many Argentine citizens invested in $ Libra. According to the former Minister of Economy of Argentina, Martín Guzmán, and the signatories of the complaint filed on February 15 against President Milei and other people linked to him for an alleged crime of fraud and other crimes (complaint that was extended on 20.02.2025), the total number of investors was 44 thousand people. In an interview granted on 17.02.2025 for the “All News” channel, Milei questioned said figure declaring that the number of investors would not exceed 5 thousand since “there were many bots” that would not have to be counted.

Chance or strategy? The millionaire wallets after the token

The truth is that $ Libra is a cryptocurrency (that is, a cryptoactive or token designed to fulfill the payment of payment) created in the Blockchain Solana network. Behind their creation are the companies Kelsier Venture and Kip Protocol that would be the emitters of said Token. According to the aforementioned complaint, only 5 Wallets linked to Kelsier Venture and Kip Protocol owned 85% of the tokens $ Libra when it went on sale for the first time and in a few hours, thanks to the announcement of President Milei, the headlines of such wallets became millionaires.

But who or who were the headlines of these cryptocurrency portfolios and how much money they earned as a consequence of the sale of the token $ Libra when it reached its ATH or maximum historical price? What possible connections are between Kelsier Venture, Kip Protocol and the circle of President Milei? On February 15, 2025 Kip Protocol, led by Julián Peh, he reported on a tweet that “the launch of the token and market creation were completely in charge of @kelsierventures, represented by Hayden Davis, the project initiators.

None of the wallets belonged to Kip or me “, that” the project won visibility when President Milei published a tweet about it “and that” all the details related to the tokens must go to Kelsier. “

Subsequently, Hayden Mark Davis, representative of Kelsier Ventures, in an interview granted on 17.02.2025 to the American journalist Stephen Findeisen (Coffeezilla), revealed that he has 100 million dollars as a result of the revaluation of the token $ pound and that will not detach them from them until he has answers from Javier Milei and his team You inject the money until Milei’s second video ‘and Milei’s second video never came out, then deleted the tweet, and then said he did not support the project. “

Then, Hayden, in another interview, this time conducted by the influencer Crypto Dave Portnoy, was very clear in pointing out that money “is definitely not mine, is Argentina, I don’t know.”

Long live freedom does not have a white paper, that is, a document that is explained in detail what the project consists of, detailed information is given on the token $ pound issuer and about the rights and obligations linked to said cryptoactive, as well as information on investment risks.

Argentina “. As far as it is known, none of the above has been fulfilled since no support has been given to Argentine entrepreneurs and SMEs.

It is not clear what value or enjoyable right represents or offers exactly $ pound to your investors. Nowhere explains how financing will be channeled efficiently and decentralized. $ Libra is not supported by gold or another precious metal or any financial entity.

It does not generate cash flows or pay interest or dividends of any kind. It is not assured by any government or private entity. It is not based or linked to anything value. Nor has it been registered in any state regulatory and supervisor agency of the stock market. It seems simply a digital chrome that lacks any utility or advantage.

In the interview that did everything news, Javier Milei acknowledged that he personally met Hayden Mark Davis and that his proposal to “put together a structure that finances entrepreneurs” seemed “interesting” to allow them a financing that he could not otherwise have obtained.

He also said that those who invested in $ Libra are “hypersophisticated types” discarding that they were retail consumers with little knowledge in the crypto industry, qualifying them as “volatility operators” that knew well the risk they assumed.

Milei comes to compare $ Libra investors with casinos players when he says that “if you go to the casino and lose money, I say, what is the claim if you knew that, let’s say, I had those characteristics.” And he finishes indicating that “those who participated in it not only did it voluntarily, it is a problem among private, because here the state does not play any role, I say, that is clear.”

Promotion, speculation or something else?

Note that Milei speaks of “diffusion” and not “promotion.” The distinction is not trivial since empirical evidence seems to tell us that Milei was not only limited to “informing” the existence of the project, but it went beyond: it encouraged and promoted the active and intentional action of purchase of the token $ Libra. And this promotional effort succeeded.

The Argentine president lent his celebrity and credibility to Live Freedom promoting among his nationals and followers the purchase of a cryptocurrency that lacks any intrinsic value. Javier Milei knew or should have known that he was helping a group of people to request contributions whose destiny would not necessarily be the one who had promised on the web.

“Rug Pull” and “Pump and Dump” presidential

The case of Viva La Libertad Project fits with the crypto scam known as “rug-pull” (in Spanish, “carpet pull”) whose fraud is characterized in that the promoters of a project related to cryptocurrencies seek to attract investors through deceptions to make them acquire a cryptoactive created by those, who then leave the project with the funds collected without fulfilling the promises offered.

The Rug-Pull fraud typically begins with the creation of a new cryptoactive (in this case, the token $ Libra) that is taken for sale through a public offer and for which a cryptocurrency of general acceptance and easy to convertibility, or directly money directly money is requested as payment to investors.

The scammers take advantage of the power of marketing in social networks and use the reputation of famous people (such as well -known soccer players, musicians, influencers, politicians, etc. who are paid for their services) by launching a promotional campaign full of expectation and hype to attract a community of investors.

The Rug-Pull scam is usually accompanied by the commission of a crime of manipulation of the tokens market leading to what is called “Pump and Dump scheme” (in Spanish, “Pumping and Download Scheme”).

Through this practice, the promoter of a token artificially inflates the price of a cryptoactive (“pump”) through false, exaggerated or misleading information using the promotion made by famous characters. The promoter then sells his tokens at inflated prices (“Dump”) leaving the investors who bought at the rise trapped. Then, the price of the token collapses causing great losses to those who bought at the beak.

With sufficient traction and deceived investors, the token $ Libra increased its market price (approximately 5 American dollars asserted when its market starting price during the first hours was only 0.3 cents). The announcement by President Milei was also addressed to his political followers, to foot citizens and retail holders and small investors who are not necessarily familiar with cryptocurrencies. Many of them have lost important sums of money.

The financial and social impact has been relevant. This modus operandi leads us to consider that we could be facing a clear case of rug-pull scam and manual pump and dump scheme. And, until the opposite is tested.

Expert lawyer in cryptoactive regulation and artificial intelligence. Director of Legal Algorithm