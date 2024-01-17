Casa Rosada says that other alternatives were analyzed to take the Argentine president to Switzerland, but that this option was the cheapest and resulted in US$321,330 in savings

The spokesperson for the Argentine Presidency, Manuel Adorni, said that the country's president, Javier Milei, and his delegation traveled to Davos (Switzerland) on a airliner. They participate in 2024 World Economic Forum.

In publication in X (former Twitter) made on Tuesday (16.jan.2024), Adorni stated that several options were analyzed and this was the cheapest. The choice, according to him, resulted in savings of US$321,330 (around R$1.5 million).

Milei's stance contrasts with that of other world leaders.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for example, and his entourage always fly on FAB (Brazilian Air Force) aircraft or on the presidential plane. It was like this in all the trips of the Brazilian Chief Executive in the 62 days he spent outside Brazil in 2023.

MILEI IN EUROPE

It is Milei's first international trip since taking office in December 2023. During his visit to Europe, the Argentine president will have a meeting with the director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristralina Georgieva. The Argentine government is negotiating the payment of the US$44 billion loan acquired from the agency.

Milei speaks at the World Economic Forum this Wednesday (17 January). When speaking to journalists on Tuesday (16 January) she said that the event is “contaminated by the socialist agenda” and that the objective of his intervention will be “plant the ideas of freedom”. He stated that “the only thing the socialist agenda will bring is misery to the world”.

According to the InfobaeMilei traveled accompanied by Nicolás Posse (chief of the Civil House), Diana Mondino (minister of Foreign Affairs), Luis Caputo (minister of Economy), Karina Milei (general secretary of the Presidency) and ambassador Gerardo Werthein.

See images of Milei's trip below:

SALE OF OFFICIAL VEHICLES

The Argentine government announced, on December 15, that will sell cars, planes and other official vehicles. The measure is part of a program to reduce public spending in order to reduce the country's inflation. So far, there is no indication of when sales will take place.