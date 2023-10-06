Patricia Bullrich during her participation in the colloquium, this October 5 in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Nicolas Sanz (IDEA)

The Argentine business community wants a change of direction in 2024. From the stage and in the hallways of the 59th edition of the IDEA colloquium, one of the largest business forums in the country, ask politics for clear rules that provide predictability, moderate inflation, fiscal balance in state accounts, an end to exchange restrictions and changes in labor legislation. Without any confidence that the Government of Alberto Fernández can straighten out the economic situation in the final stretch of a mandate that some call “complex” and others “disastrous,” the owners of large companies seek to establish a dialogue that is as fluid as possible. with the candidates to succeed him starting December 10.

The ideal setting was going to be this colloquium held annually in the coastal city of Mar del Plata. The three main candidates were invited there this Thursday: the Minister of Economy and candidate for Peronism Sergio Massa, the ultra Javier Milei and the conservative Patricia Bullrich. The first two were absent. Massa because he prioritized the campaign over his participation in a colloquium where a rather hostile audience awaited him and the second because he opted for a lunch with some 70 executives instead of exposing himself to the public dialogue proposed by IDEA. The time of the meeting called by Milei overlapped with that of Bullrich’s exhibition.

“It’s a provocation,” “I had the whole afternoon to do whatever I wanted,” lamented several of those attending the forum. The coincidence caused a new rift: many chose to remain at the colloquium, others opted for Milei while a third group listened to the Together for Change candidate and then left for the Furia restaurant where the meeting was being held. Among them were businessmen who did not hide their preference for the Together for Change candidate but, with quick reflexes, sought to get closer to the economist who won the August primaries and is a favorite in the polls ahead of the October 22 elections.

Milei painted a very dark picture by pointing out that Argentina may have a new hyperinflation if it does not carry out urgent reforms; She once again pointed to “the political caste” as the origin of all the evils of a country in which today four out of every ten inhabitants live in poverty. Among the reforms that she intends to carry out if she reaches the Casa Rosada is the reduction of public spending, lower taxes and a labor reform. “By being competitive in labor, we can fully open the economy,” she predicted.

The weight, in free fall

The Libertad Avanza candidate once again defended his dollarization proposal, together with the elimination of the Central Bank, and recalled that the more the peso depreciates, the easier it will be to carry it out. The official price has remained stuck at 365.5 pesos per dollar for a month and a half with the aim of stopping a new inflationary jump as much as possible, but its value has plummeted in the numerous exchange rates that coexist. The one known as “contado con liqui”, used by companies to access dollars through the financial market, is close to 900 pesos per dollar while in the parallel market the US currency is sold at 843 pesos.

Economists believe that the demand for dollars has been fueled by electoral uncertainty and fear of a sudden devaluation that will evaporate any savings in pesos, even if interest rates are 118%.

Bullrich agreed with Milei on the need to adopt one of the main demands of the private sector: reduce severance payments and put an end, in his opinion, to “the labor lawsuits that companies take place every day and that restrict access to the labor market because each of the companies takes the essential minimum.”

He also promised to eliminate exchange restrictions as soon as possible and reduce public spending to achieve fiscal balance despite the expected protests in the streets. “Now you have total peace, right? Although the forecast is for 180% inflation and people lose money every day, the dollar increases every day, prices increase every day and, yet, there is cemetery silence, no one gets up. We arrived and they are already with the hype at the door,” said Bullrich to criticize the majority support of the unions and social organizations for the ruling Peronism.

At a press conference, Macri’s former Security Minister asked Milei to stop lying about her past and tried to establish herself as the strongest alternative to end the country’s economic problems. However, most of her darts were focused on Massa, with whom she competes to enter a possible second round on November 19.

Sergio Massa speaks at a forum of the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises, on October 4 in Buenos Aires. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

In addition to criticizing the increase in inflation and poverty, he used the recent scandal involving former Chief of Staff Martín Insaurralde to denounce that this is not an isolated case. “Here there is a matrix of corruption, which is also systematic in many Argentine provinces, it is a plunder. Today Argentina is in the hands of gentlemen who, like Insaurralde, are going to spend the money of our people, of our poor retirees, on the boats in Marbella,” he said in reference to the published images of Insaurralde with the model Sofía Clerici during a ride through the Mediterranean on the luxurious yacht Bandido.

Argentina’s export potential

Regardless of who the winner is, the businessmen gathered at the colloquium of the Institute for Business Development of Argentina (IDEA) highlighted the growth potential of up to 150% of exports in five high-impact sectors in the next decade: agribusiness, mining, hydrocarbons, tourism and the knowledge industry. These sectors today employ about six million people and add exports of about 70 billion dollars.

With a clear World Cup reference, the motto of this year’s forum is “Argentines, let’s get excited again, let’s make it worthwhile.” The majority of businessmen believe that the coming months will be even harder than the current ones, but after that fall Argentina will hit rock bottom and rise again. “Argentina has already missed many opportunities, let’s hope it doesn’t happen again,” says an industrial veteran.

