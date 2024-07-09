On Tuesday (9), the day that marks the 208th anniversary of Argentina’s Declaration of Independence, President Javier Milei signed the ten points of the so-called May Pact in the province of Tucumán, together with 18 governors. Political leaders, congressmen, ministers and two former presidents, Mauricio Macri and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, also participated in the event.

The introductory text of the document highlights ten state policies that foresee changes in several areas – such as tax reform, privatizations, economic deregulation and revisions regarding federal co-participation.

Milei spoke on national television and described the signing as an “act of greatness” and “love for the country.” The libertarian criticized political leaders, managers and union representatives who avoided attending the event because they wanted to “put on their ideological blinders” or because they were “stubborn in not wanting to give up privileges.”

The text is inspired by the first Argentine National Constitution, sanctioned in Tucumán in 1853, with goals “established with the aim of reconstituting the Foundations of Argentina and reinserting our people on the path of development and prosperity”. Check out the ten points:

Inviolability of private property

In January of this year, after just 20 days in power, the Argentine president signed decree 55/2024, which declares 2024 as the “Year of the Defense of Life, Liberty and Property”.

On repeated occasions, Milei has spoken out in favor of private property, in contrast to what he calls “collectivist projects,” which, according to him, have led to the impoverishment of Argentina.

Non-negotiable fiscal balance

One of the principles of the pact is to achieve a “non-negotiable fiscal balance,” according to Milei. In June, the government announced that in May it had achieved its fifth consecutive surplus.

The president defined the result as “a milestone that should make us all proud as a country, especially given the legacy we inherited.” “The fiscal surplus is neither more nor less than the only starting point to put an end once and for all to the inflationary hell that Argentina is experiencing,” he said.

Reduction of public spending

According to the Ministry of Economy, consolidated public expenditure was 42.8% of GDP in 2021. This is the latest official data published for this indicator.

To cut costs, Milei intends to keep the budget frozen with a growing economy.

“The goal is to shrink the state to expand society, with consolidated public spending of 25% of GDP, ten points less than the US and half that of France,” said the president on his last trip to Los Angeles, for a Milken Institute convention.

The idea is to “freeze” public spending and “when the economy starts to recover and grow, the size of spending in terms of GDP will fall, the accounts will swell and I will be able to reduce taxes,” he explained.

Changes in teaching

Last week, the government officially announced the creation of the National Literacy Plan. The initiative, published in the Official Gazette, seeks to ensure that third-year students develop adequate levels of reading and writing, ensure equitable literacy opportunities as a driver for accelerating learning for fourth-year students, and develop monitoring and evaluation mechanisms that improve the quality and equity of education.

Tax reform

According to official data from the Ministry of Economy, in 2022 there were more than 148 taxes, fees and contributions in Argentina. In that year, the fiscal pressure was 29.7%, with 24.6% corresponding to national taxes and 5.1% to provincial taxes.

In international comparison, Argentina’s fiscal pressure in 2021 ranked 33rd among the 66 nations surveyed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with 29.1%.

Re-discussing the sharing of federal taxes

In Argentina, there are two types of transfers from the federal government to the provinces. Automatic transfers are distributed by law on a daily basis, based on tax collections. Non-automatic transfers, or “discretionary transfers,” are not always defined by law and depend on the federal government.

According to data from the Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (Iaraf), in the first two months of 2024, automatic transfers to the provinces fell by 11.7% in real terms (i.e., discounting the effect of inflation) compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, non-automatic transfers saw a real drop of 84.2%.

However, the resources received by the jurisdictions had already been decreasing since last year. According to the report by the Public Financial Administration (Asap), automatic transfers to the provinces fell by 30.5% in real terms, while non-automatic transfers saw a real drop of 23.5%.

In total, resources allocated to provinces fell by 29.8%, marking the second consecutive year of losses.

Exploitation of natural resources

This need arises from the various restrictions that many provincial laws have imposed on the development of natural resources in their territories, by virtue of original ownership.

The main prohibition concerns mining activities and, in many cases, is due more to ideological reasons than to technical, environmental or social rejection grounds.

This happened in Mendoza in December 2019 and was repeated in Chubut in December 2021. Both governments wanted to unlock access for new investments to the mining potential of their respective provinces.

Greenpeace Argentina criticized Milei’s proposal and stated: “We cannot allow the natural resources that supply ecosystems, populations and various productive activities to be sacrificed for the benefit of just a few.”

Reform to promote formal work

This point refers to a chapter of the Basic Law project that has already been sanctioned after its recent approval in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Among its 17 approved articles, the elimination of fines for unregistered workers in the event that the employer decides to formalize them stands out. The measure seeks to encourage registered employment.

The matter also establishes the extension of the six-month trial period with the possibility of an extension of up to eight months in the case of companies with between six and one hundred workers and the change of category from employee “to collaborator in companies with up to five workers”.

The report “Situation and evolution of registered employment” from the Ministry of Labor pointed out that in the period from 2012 to 2023 (taking into account the population growth of those years) there was not only stagnation, but also a 6% drop in the generation of registered employment in the private sector.

Pension reform

Chapter IX of the original Basic Law called for the repeal of the moratorium law (No. 27,705), which allowed women to retire from the age of 60 and men from the age of 65. It also proposed the creation of the so-called “Proportional Retirement Benefit” for those who do not meet the aforementioned requirement and who would receive, from the age of 65, a minimum wage equivalent to the Universal Benefit for the Elderly (Puam), which is equivalent to 80% of the minimum retirement pension. However, the chapter, which had been approved in the Chamber of Deputies, did not pass in the Senate and was eliminated from the text.

The current regulation implemented by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) establishes a single increase of 12.5%, together with monthly increases linked to the National Consumer Price Index (IPC) published by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), with a formula that recognizes the inflation of the previous two months.

Opening to international trade

From an import perspective, this topic refers to facilitating, streamlining and deregulating trade so that more companies can import various types of products.

In opposition to the previous government, Milei implemented, through a Communiqué from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, the opening of imports of basic food products, which provided facilities for access to foreign currency for around 150 products. In addition, the Federal Public Revenue Administration suspended the payment of some taxes on these imports.

From an export perspective, it refers to the speed and strength of the arrival of products to international markets through deregulation.

In the first days of government, the head of state established by means of a decree that “the National Executive Power may not establish prohibitions or restrictions on exports or imports for economic reasons. They may only be executed by law”.

This implies that any limitation on foreign trade implemented during the Kirchnerist government must pass through Congress.

According to data from the latest Foreign Trade report released by Indec, Argentina’s total exports in January increased by 9.6% compared to the same month in 2023.