The cultural battle that the far-right Javier Milei is waging in 2024 against communism has moved to Ibiza. The Argentine president has expressed solidarity with the footballer Lionel Messi after his house on the Mediterranean island was vandalised by a group of environmental activists. Milei has accused the attack of “communists who want to ‘kill the rich and abolish the police to end climate change’” and has asked Pedro Sánchez’s government to guarantee the safety of Argentines living in Spain.

“I stand in solidarity with the Messi family for this cowardly and delusional event,” The Argentine president said through social networks. The Future Plant group has claimed responsibility for the vandalism against the luxurious property, which was sprayed with black and red paint, to protest the role “of the rich in the climate crisis”. They cite an Oxfam report according to which “the richest 1% of the world’s population generated the same amount of carbon emissions in 2019 as the poorest two-thirds of humanity, despite the fact that it is precisely the most vulnerable communities that suffer the worst consequences of the crises”.

Futuro Vegetal is a civil disobedience collective created two years ago that has achieved great impact with actions such as sticking to the frames of the majas Francisco de Goya’s protest at the Prado Museum, cutting short a stage of the Vuelta a España or trying to tie themselves to the Spanish Congress’s tribune. The police accuse around twenty of its members of damages worth of more than half a million euros.

This time, the activists were inspired by a famous quote by the philosopher Jacques Rousseau — “When the people have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich” — to illustrate the attack on Messi’s mansion, valued at around 11 million euros and considered “an illegal construction.” In the images taken at the Argentine star’s house, three activists can be seen holding a banner written in English that reads “Help the planet, eat a rich man.” It ends with “Abolish the police.”

That message was enough for Milei to accuse communists of the action and once again attack this 19th century political ideology: “Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilized world.”

Attacks on world leaders

Milei has previously accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, among other world leaders, of being communists. In his speech in Davos, just days after taking office, he presented his particular vision of the world. In his opinion, there are no differences between this ideology and any other that defends the State, which he considers the enemy: “A good part of the ideas accepted in the West are collectivist variants, whether they claim to be communist, fascist, Nazi, socialist, social democrat, Keynesian, progressive, populist, nationalist or globalist. In essence, there are no substantive differences; they all maintain that the State should direct the lives of individuals.”

Milei’s message also rekindles tensions with Sánchez’s Spanish government, with whom he has had strong verbal clashes that led to the withdrawal of the Spanish ambassador in Buenos Aires at the end of May. Milei, very close to the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has visited Spain twice as president without meeting with the authorities.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has chosen on Tuesday to avoid a new diplomatic escalation and has limited itself to ensuring that both foreigners and Spaniards enjoy state protection, reports Maria Martin“Argentines, like citizens of other countries, are always welcome in Spain, where thousands of them live perfectly integrated and participate in and contribute to our economic, social and cultural development, being protected by our rule of law with the same guarantees as the rest of the people residing in Spain,” they responded to EL PAÍS.

The far-right leader’s request to Sánchez to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens living in Spain excludes Messi. The captain of the Albiceleste national team bought the Ibizan mansion in 2022, but resides in the United States, where he is the star of Inter Miami.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.