Argentine President says director of IMF’s Western Hemisphere Fund Department has “bad intentions” toward country

Argentine President Javier Milei accused the director of the Western Hemisphere Fund’s Department of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Rodrigo Valdés, of conspiring against his government and favoring the previous administration. The information was released by the newspaper The Nation.

“Why did the IMF allow everything to happen? [Sergio] Pasta [ex-ministro da Economia de Alberto Fernández]?”, asked Milei during a conversation on a streaming channel. According to Milei, Valdés has “bad intentions” It is “another agenda” with Argentina.

The representative also stated that the Macro Bank orchestrated a “currency run” against Argentina and criticized former economic adviser Teodoro “Teddy” Karagozian, who was fired after questioning the government’s economic policy.

In January 2024, the IMF approved the release of a US$4.7 billion loan to Argentina. The total credit program corresponds to US$44 billion.