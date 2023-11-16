The ultra candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, agitates electoral fraud. He did it when he won the primaries on August 13 and also the first round on October 22, when he came second, almost seven points behind the Peronist Sergio Massa, his rival next Sunday. Until now there had been complaints in the media, without any evidence, but enough for his followers to question the reliability of an electoral system that has not had any cracks for 40 years, when it organized the first election after the dictatorship. This Thursday he took another step, just three days before the final election. Through her sister, Karina Milei, representative of La Libertad Avanza, her party, she denounced before the court that in the first round the Gendarmerie, the military police in charge of the custody of ballot boxes and ballots, orchestrated a “colossal fraud” that It benefited Peronism. The Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, to whom the Gendarmerie depends, accused Milei of spreading “filth” among voters that puts democracy at risk.

In Argentina you vote with ballots. The voter chooses that of his candidate and puts it in his envelope, which he closes and deposits in a cardboard ballot box. At the end of the day, the president of the table and the prosecutors count the votes and upload the result to a form that they deliver to the Gendarmerie. It is the gendarmes who guard the documents and ballot boxes before they are sent to the electoral board for final scrutiny. “At that moment, for a period of time, as necessary, they change the content of the ballot boxes and the documentation for others that they modify in favor of the ruling party and Sergio Massa, which considerably alters the electoral result,” says the letter that Karina Milei delivered. to the judge with electoral jurisdiction, María Servini de Cubría.

Milei gave a concrete example: “If the authentic and original documentation established ‘La Libertad Avanza, 40 votes’ and ‘Unión por la Patria, 10’, they falsely state ‘La Libertad Avanza, 10 votes’ and ‘Unión por la Patria , 40′. That is, they modify what was duly established in the minutes that until that moment were not transmitted due to the lack of those specific schools with transmission centers.” The entire operation, the letter adds, “would be carried out in exchange for some compensation from the instigators of the crime.”

To neutralize what Milei considered “a colossal fraud” against him, La Libertad Avanza requested that its prosecutors be authorized to guard the minutes until their final delivery. And that the Air Force and the Navy join the control operations, which it considers “honorable forces.” The letter abounds in details of the alleged operation against him, but immediately admits that its sources come “from complaints on social networks” and “anonymous” people. Minister Fernández announced that he will sue Milei and his party. “We must tell society that it is a lie that these things happen. But not only with the Gendarmerie, with any force, because it would not be possible to train it. It is crude, it is despicable, like all the things that these guys who do not have much political training and believe that they only do harm with their language want to do,” he said.

Milei said after winning the primaries that they had “robbed” him between four and five points. And Peronism did the same to leave him second in the first round in October. He never presented judicial evidence. Last Tuesday, the electoral justice of the province of Buenos Aires warned La Libertad Avanza that it had delivered a lower number of ballots than necessary to guarantee provision in schools. The party then told him that they had decided to retain them and distribute them through their prosecutors on the day of the election to prevent them from being stolen or destroyed.

The allegations of fraud presented by Milei anticipate a tense election night. The polls show a technical tie, with differences in favor of one candidate or the other within the margin of statistical error. If, in the end, the result is as close as expected, the ultra candidate will have planted enough to question the results.

