Libertarian Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, reacted to the complaint revealed by the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo that Lula used political influence to guarantee financial resources for the neighboring country, which has been facing a serious economic crisis in recent years.

According to information from the publication, the president was involved in the decision that released a disbursement of US$7.5 billion (around R$38.7 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Alberto Fernández, whose Economy Minister, Sergio Massa is also running for head of the Casa Rosada in the October 22nd elections.

Also according to the newspaper, the PT member pressured Minister Simone Tebet, from the Ministry of Planning and also Brazil’s representative at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) as governor, to authorize a loan of US$1 billion (R$5 .16 billion) from the Latin American institution to the Fernández government, in order to give Massa’s campaign an advantage in the electoral race.

Lula’s request was made at a time when the neighboring country would no longer have access to new resources due to the exhaustion of the credit line with CAF. Brazil has a 37.3% stake in the bank’s capital, meaning its influence on decisions is greater.

After learning of the complaint, Milei, who is the main opponent of the current Minister of Economy, shared the report on the social network X (formerly Twitter), stating that, like other leftists, Lula is acting to prevent his victory at the polls. “The red caste is agitated. Many communists are furious with direct actions against me and my space. Long live the advances of freedom!”, she said.

The libertarian, who won the August primaries, has already made other criticisms of the PT member, as in a recent interview with the British magazine The Economistin which he called him a “socialist with a totalitarian vocation”.

Milei’s government proposals and the latest electoral polls have worried the Lula government, which fears a libertarian victory in the presidential elections. Among the main changes defended by the economist are the implementation of dollarization in the country, Argentina’s withdrawal from Mercosur and the extinction of the Central Bank.

Alberto Fernández’s government faces annual inflation above 120% and poverty levels that affect up to 40% of the population.