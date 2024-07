Argentine President Javier Milei during a visit to the Czech Republic in June. | Photo: Martin Divisek/EFE/EPA

Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday lashed out again at the director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rodrigo Valdés, whom he accused of having “clearly bad” intentions toward Argentina. “I am convinced that this person (Valdés) does not want the best for Argentina,” Milei said in a radio interview. Neuraaccusing him of following a political agenda contrary to that of the libertarian.

Milei commented that Valdés “was absolutely contemplative” with the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández and that, instead, “every day he is putting ‘buts'” in his government, which is “an example of fiscal effort never seen in the history of humanity.”

“He doesn’t want Argentina to do well. It doesn’t matter, we are moving forward,” Milei stressed. According to the Argentine president, “there was complicity between the head of the IMF mission and the previous government (of Fernández)” and Valdés “endorsed the entire disaster that (former Argentine economy minister Sergio) Massa was causing” because, in his opinion, that administration was aligned with the São Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group (left-wing). The Argentine president also recalled that Valdés was Chile’s finance minister from 2015 to 2017, during Michelle Bachelet’s second term (2006-2010 and 2014-2018), when he “caused the disaster that he caused in Chile.”

In March 2022, the then government of Alberto Fernández signed an agreement with the IMF to refinance loans of around US$45 billion that the organization had granted to Argentina in 2018, during the government of conservative Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). The agreement includes quarterly reviews of the level of compliance with strict targets for fiscal discipline, accumulation of monetary reserves and limits on monetary issuance.

The fulfillment of these goals and the approval of each review depend on the approval of new bailouts for Argentina by the agency, resources that, in turn, the South American country applies to cancel its debt with the entity, which totaled US$40.899 billion until the end of 2023. The IMF extended the agreement with Argentina until December 31, 2024, and Milei’s government is negotiating a new agreement, for which it would like to receive new resources in order to strengthen international reserves and remove capital controls. (With information from EFE Agency)