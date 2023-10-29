Javier Milei, libertarian candidate for president of Argentina, who is running in the elections for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, accused this Saturday (28) a Chinese company of trying to intervene in the Argentine presidential elections by promoting advertisements in favor of Sergio Massa, his opponent of the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria, on the internet.

Citing a shared post by Leonardo Coutinho, columnist for People’s Gazetteon the social network X (formerly Twitter), Milei said that “this situation is serious”.

“Brazilian journalist living in the USA, Leonardo Coutinho, exposes the intervention of a Chinese company in the Argentine elections. The pro-Massa ads would be coming from China […] In the USA, for example, this could result in the impeachment of the elected president”, said the libertarian in his account on X.

He also asked a question: “Why does China prefer Massa to Milei?”

In the publication, which shows a print of an advertisement circulating before a video of the YouTube Argentinean, it is possible to see the name of the company that promotes a pro-Massa advertisement with the location marked in Hong Kong, a region administered by Beijing.

Milei and Sergio Massa, Peronist candidate and current Minister of Economy of Argentina, face each other in this second round of the presidential elections scheduled to take place on November 19th.

In the most recent survey, published by the Argentine newspaper Clarin, Milei and Massa are technically tied. The Peronist surprised everyone in the first round elections on October 22nd by coming in first place, while most polls pointed to favoritism for the libertarian candidate.

In this second round, Milei has the support of Patricia Bullrich and former Argentine president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). Bullrich was placed third in the first round of the dispute for the Argentine presidency, in which she ran for the center-right coalition Together for Change.