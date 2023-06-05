milechi She is one of the most popular comic actresses of the moment. Her constant participation in the “House of Comedy”, as well as in “JB en ATV”, has captured the attention of the Peruvian public. Recently, in conversation with a local newspaper, far from humorous, Dayanita’s friend was encouraged to detail one of the moments that most marked her life when she was still a minor. She narrated how her mother suddenly abandoned her at the age of 11.

What happened to Milechi’s mother and why did he abandon her?

According to the new talent of Peruvian comedy, one day he woke up to go to school and when he returned he no longer saw his mother. “She didn’t say goodbye to me. When she separated from my dad, she went to live in a room, and I was attached to her. So, overnight, I woke up, got up, looked for her, and couldn’t find her. And I asked the lady (owner of the room) and she told me: ‘Your mother abandoned you, she went off with a man.’ My mom preferred to be more of a woman than a mother. I cried, I suffered”, he said at the beginning of an interview for Trome.

'Milechi' debuted on TV on the Jorge Benavides program.

How is the current relationship between Milechi and his mother?

Milechi says she has no grudges for what her mother did in the past when she was barely 11 years old. However, according to her story, after her event, after a while, she rebuked her. “I ‘killed’ my mother because she abandoned me and I said ‘how bad you were, because you preferred to be more of a woman than a mother’”.

The comedian highlighted that this emptiness that she had in her childhood and a large part of her adolescence is an issue that has been overcome, but she has not forgotten it, which is why to date it is difficult for her to have a closer relationship with her mother. “Today we talk to my mom, but I can’t tell her that I miss her or ask her if she’s okay, not even for Christmas. It affects me, I cry with impotence”he added.

At another time, the popular Milechi stated that she helps her mother financially, because she understands the needs she has today. “On Mother’s Day, I sent my mom her little money to buy her clothes, today we have a little money and we can send it to mom, but, to be honest, it’s not good for me, I don’t miss my sisters or my parents ”, he expressed.

Milechi exposes part of his life on social networks.

How were the beginnings of Milechi in the artistic field?

milechi He said that he has artistic talent in his veins because in his family most of its members are dancers. In the talk, she related that she was going to travel to the United States to participate in Hip Hop International, but she was denied a visa.

It was then that he entered a Drag Queen dance school. There she met Danny Rosales. “I did my show in the women’s oval, in Villa El Salvador. My artistic parents are ‘Sapito’ and ‘Chola Anita’. They told me I had talent,” she added.

Milechi in "JB on ATV".

Who is Milechi?

milechi is a famous comedic actress who has gained huge popularity after joining the cast of “JB on ATV”. She was born on September 29, 1997 in Lambayeque. Currently, she works as a comedian in the program Jorge Benavides, as well as on the YouTube channel La Casa de la Comedia. During an interview, the national artist revealed part of her harsh childhood that she experienced when she was abandoned by her father when she was not yet born.

“My mother abandoned my stepfather and took me to a room to live with her in Bagua (Amazon), and she abandoned me in that room. My stepfather found out and went looking for me. We were fine, but one day, crying, he told me that he no longer had enough money, “he revealed to Koki Santa Cruz.

