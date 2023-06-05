The comic actress popularly known as milechi He has become the new sensation of the program “JB en ATV”. Quickly, she has earned the praise of the Peruvian viewer. However, the actress’s story has not been all rosy, because her life was not in charge of giving her everything in her hand. In this note, she learns about the difficulties Milechi went through that helped him to enter the world of traveling comedians and, finally, to shine on the Jorge Benavides program.

Did Milechi sleep in the parks in Lima?

Milechi is a trans woman who had to experience a series of difficulties such as abuse, even an attempt on her life. In addition, due to her lack of income, she was forced to sleep in the parks of the capital.

“I slept in the parks. I lived in a serenage booth, I slept there. They smoked there, they saw me go by to sleep. They saw me, entered the booth and hit me. I also hit them and came to the house of a trans girl. She took me to live with her. There she had to go through a complicated situation ”, he told a local media.

What do users tell Milechi about his presence on “JB en ATV”?

After seeing the presence of the comic actress in Jorge Benavides’ humorous program, users on social networks did not hesitate to give Milechi their best wishes. “Success, Milechita”, “Be humble and always grateful”, “Give it your all. Take advantage of this opportunity”, “Continue as humble and simple as you will go far”, are some of the comments of Internet users on Instagram.