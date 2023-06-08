Milechi has become the new talent of the moment and has been flaunting his trade in the “House of Comedy”. Therefore, this June 7, the comic actress visited the set of “Send who sends”, where he told details of his life and surprised when referring to Dayanita, since María Pía Copello called on humorous programs to hire the comedian. “What do you offer that Dayanita or La Uchulú does not have?” Asked the driver.

“I don’t feel competition for Dayanita because each one shines with its own light. La Dayanita is La Dayanita, but Milechi is respected,” she said. “I feel that I am complete, I know how to act, I do phonomimics, I know how to dance professionally. I know La Uchulú by sight, she is super pretty and Dayanita works with me. We are together, but not mixed up,” she clarified.