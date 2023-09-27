In general, it still costs money to drive to work.

The tax-free mileage allowance. Since prehistoric times, the compensation has been 0.19 euro cents per kilometer. Comparable to gasoline prices in the Cretaceous period. That was a while ago now. It remained quiet in The Hague for a long time, but that finally changed this year.

The tax-free kilometer allowance went from 0.19 cents to 0.21 cents on January 1, 2023. With an increase to 0.23 cents in 2024. It is a drop in the ocean, because prices have risen extremely in recent years. Not only fuel, but also maintenance is more expensive. As well as purchasing a car. When depreciation, repairs and fuel costs are added together, you come to the conclusion that even 0.23 cents per kilometer does not cover the costs.

You could play right away with an economical used car that barely depreciates, but still. The Business Drivers Association is therefore of the opinion that the tax-free kilometer allowance must be further increased. VZR has been lobbying for an increase in the tax-free kilometer allowance for more than 10 years. Employers also regularly sound the alarm.

An analysis by VZR shows that the 23 cents as of January 1, 2024 only covers the variable costs of the smallest cars. The organization wants a realistic tax-free kilometer allowance, but does not mention a concrete figure.

The reason that the government hardly controls the tax-free kilometer allowance has everything to do with the costs. The cabinet allocated 200 million euros at the time for the increase from 0.19 cents to 0.21 cents and later to 0.23 cents.

A further increase would cost several hundreds of millions of euros. Since the next government will have to deal with a very strict budget, it remains to be seen whether a further increase is in the pipeline in the coming years. In the meantime, VZR continues to lobby in the hope of a higher tax-free mileage allowance.

