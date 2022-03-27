The National Center of Meteorology expects that the country will witness moderate weather in the coming days, with clear weather in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times in some areas during the day.

The center indicated – in a report on the expected weather in the country from Monday to Friday – that the weather on Monday will be moderate in temperature, clear in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times in some areas during the day. For dust and dirt, its speed is from 20 to 35 up to 55 km / h, while the sea is very turbulent to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that “Tuesday” weather will be humid in the morning with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some internal areas and will continue to be moderate in temperature and generally clear and partly cloudy and dusty at times in some areas during the day, and winds: northwest, moderate to active, speed, especially on the sea and be dusty. During the day, its speed is from 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, while the sea will be turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

“Wednesday” weather will remain humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light mist forming over some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day. Q, while the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for Thursday’s weather, it will witness the formation of fog or light fog in the morning on the interior and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in some areas during the day, while temperatures tend to rise gradually, and winds: northwest, light to moderate speed, speed from 15 to 25 It reaches 30 km / h, while the sea will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Friday will witness humid morning weather with a chance of fog or light mist forming over some internal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day. In the depth, its speed is from 15 to 25 up to 35 km / h, while the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

