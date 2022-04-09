After a very wet start to April, the weather now seems to be changing: next week it could be 21 degrees locally.

Monday morning it will still freeze in many places in the country, but in the afternoon temperatures will rise towards 15 degrees. In the south of the country it can be 17 degrees. There will be no showers on Monday.

From Tuesday, the Netherlands will have to deal with milder weather. The wind changes and brings warm air from the southeast. The sun shows itself through the slumber clouds and it remains dry all day. In many places it will be between 18 and 20 degrees. In the south of the country, the mercury can even rise to 21 degrees.

The mild spring weather continues on Wednesday. There may be a local shower. Temperatures range from 16 degrees along the coastal areas to 21 degrees in the southeast of the country. See also Nationwide, thousands demonstrate against corona policy

The upcoming mild spring weather follows a very wet start to the month of April. In many places in the country, 50 to 70 millimeters of rain fell in the first week of April. By way of comparison: on average there is about 40 to 45 millimeters of water in the entire month of April. This rainfall more than compensated for the precipitation deficit caused by the relatively dry month of March.

