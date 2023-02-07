Sedans and SUVs, coupes and station wagons. The list of mild hybrids powered by a diesel engine assisted by an electric one without the need for recharging at the column of the models available on the national market at a cost of less than 50 thousand euros is particularly varied. In addition to the German Audi and BMW, which lead this special ranking with four models, we also find two Kia, a Hyundai, a Jaguar, a Mazda and a Volvo. Let’s find out these together mild hybrid electric vehicle fueled by diesel.