Huatulco, Oaxaca.- A slight earthquake surprised President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, in the middle of a rally in Huatulco.

Shortly after starting her speech, the virtual president-elect felt the earthquake that apparently went unnoticed by the rest of the attendees.

“He’s shaking,” Sheinbaum said off-microphone when addressing the presidium where the federal president, the governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, and more officials were present.

At the same time, in the official transmission the image had a sudden movement of about six seconds. But the rest did not flinch, they continued applauding and assimilating the tremor.

Hundreds of people barely felt the slight tug of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter 13 kilometers away. The brunette barely paused for three seconds and continued praising the president.

“Everything is fine, calm down,” said the future president in the middle of her brief speech at the municipal sports center.

“He decided that we should come here to Huatulco, because as you know, and we have learned over the years that we have walked with President López Obrador, that for him not only have he put into motion the principles and causes of our movement in this government, but everything has a historical symbol,” he said.

López Obrador did not seem to have felt the tremor, or he could have confused it with the fervor expressed by the population who held up the white folders of the deeds to their land delivered the day before.

“There is nothing to fear because the welfare programs continue, they will even improve and there will continue to be justice. Those who felt like owners of Mexico will no longer return. Not anymore,” said the president in what almost took how his farewell to the Government.

On September 30, in almost three months, she leaves her position and will be replaced by the woman she had at her side, whom she also praised.

“The truth is, the people of Mexico had the decision, the wisdom, to elect a woman with many convictions. It is the best thing that could have happened to Mexico at this time. It is not just a partisan issue, it is not just what best for our Movement, no. It is the best for our nation, for our beloved country, for everyone, whether they belong to the party or have no political organization, Claudia is going to govern for the benefit of everyone, she is going to serve everyone, she is going to serve everyone. to listen to everyone, but he will give preference to the most humble,” he assured.

The two arrived in the same van but even with the future president-elect in front of them in the pavilion under a tent, the president’s followers shouted at him to continue in the Government.

López Obrador responded that he was happy with the result of the June 2 election.

“The myths that were created over time are being destroyed, the myths that the people are manipulable, the People can, they said, put their finger in their mouth, take their manipulation, take your Champotón,” he said, pounding his fist with his other open hand.

The meeting was announced as an evaluation of the progress of the delivery of support to those affected by Hurricane “Agatha” in 2022.

The attendees took it as a thank you for the land and a farewell to the president.

“I don’t know if I will have the time to return, because I have to go with the president to the entire country, and we only have five states, Tamaulipas, Durango, Coahuila, Veracruz and Oaxaca, that is, we have 27 left,” he said. Lopez Obrador.

The only one who was booed was, like Matías Romero yesterday, Governor Salomón Jara, also a Morenista.

“‘Claudia, take care of Salomón, he’s a rat!” they yelled at him upon his arrival and booed and whistled at him during his speech.

Another group, children of community members, accused cheating and mockery in the distribution of the land, and the still president promised to help them.

“We are going to take care of them before the government ends, and if we don’t have enough time, because we have to do some protection works there so that there are no collapses, if we run out of time, well, I already spoke with the president and she is going to give it continuity,” he said.