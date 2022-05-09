The relatively mild age rating of the new Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has led to some frowning in several countries. The new blockbuster from producer Marvel has received a ‘PG-13’ approval in the US. This means that the advice is to let children under 13 watch the film with parental supervision.

But angry parents on social media say it’s very strange that what they see as a scary movie has been given such a mild rating. There would be a lot of images in the film that would definitely not be suitable for young children.

Multiverse of Madness is the second film to explicitly revolve around the character of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In the film, he must try to protect a girl who has the power to move between different multiverses or alternate worlds. The film was made by director Sam Raimi. The acclaimed filmmaker previously made three Spider-Man parts, but became known for the iconic horror series Evil Dead. He also made the successful horror film Drag me to Hell. See also Many reasons to win

Other fans, by the way, praise the fact that Sam Raimi has taken a more stark direction with Doctor Strange. In the Netherlands, the film received the ’12 years and older’ rating with the icons for violence and shock effects. NICAM, the organization that supervises the Kijkwijzer, was unable to say on Monday afternoon whether complaints had already been received in the Netherlands. Distributor Walt Disney could not be reached Monday afternoon.

