Rome (Reuters)

Nicholas Gonzalez and striker Luka Jovic scored in the second half, as Fiorentina won 2-1 at home to Milan and ended its winning streak in four consecutive matches in the Italian Football League.

Gonzalez gave the hosts the lead from a penalty kick four minutes after the break, after his teammate Jonathan Ikon fell following an intervention from Fikayo Tomori.

Jovic boosted Fiorentina’s lead with a header after a pass from defender Dudu three minutes from the end.

Theo Hernandez pulled one back for Milan with a powerful shot into the roof of the goal in stoppage time.

Milan, the defending champion, remained in fourth place and has 47 points, like Inter Milan, third in the standings, which hosts Lecce on Sunday, while Fiorentina raised its tally to 31 points in 12th place.