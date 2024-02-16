Matchday 25 of Serie A will bring Milan a duel against Monza, which is in the lower middle zone of the standings. Pioli's team arrives after a three-goal victory in the Europa League and well established in third place in the Serie A standings. The objective is clear, to secure the Champions League places, and who knows whether to intimidate the teams who are higher up and be able to get closer in the remainder of the season.
Below, we leave you the possible eleven that Stefano Pioli could have on green for this important match:
BY: MAIGNAN – The French goalkeeper has Pioli's absolute confidence. Confident under the sticks and with good footwork, the player is a very important asset in the Italian team's schemes, which is why he will start in this important clash.
LD: FLORENCE – Starting in the Europa League match, Florenci continues to be an important asset for Milan. Both he and Calabria are taking turns playing in the Milan team's games, but after a great result against Rennes, Pioli will continue to trust the Italian side.
DFC: KJAER – The legendary Danish defender is the lynchpin of Milan's defense. Indisputable in Pioli's plans, his forcefulness and good head play make him a very complete defender and difficult for enemy attackers to dribble.
DFC: GABBIA – The center-back was recovered by the Milan team after his loan in the Spanish league due to a lack of assets in defense. The Italian player did not convince in Spain, so he has an opportunity here to redeem himself and show that he can contribute to a big team.
LI: THEO HERNÁNDEZ – Become one of the best full-backs in recent seasons in Europe, his contribution in attack is key in Pioli's plans. With great power, he has great ease in running down the left wing, and his free kicks are one of the team's main weapons. rossoneri.
MC: MUSAH – The one who was a Valencia player last season is getting minutes with Pioli's Milan, third in the league. A step up in his career that has suited him very well, and he is playing minutes even in Europe.
MC: REIJNDERS – The Dutchman provides balance in the midfield. With a team with such offensive players in three quarters of the field, his contribution is key to maintaining the team's structure during the match, thus ensuring that it does not break during the opposing club's transitions.
ED: PULISIC – The former Chelsea player is one of the talents of this team, he did not make it into the English team but in this Milan he is playing an important role. A differential player who, if he is well and the injuries are with him, is of great importance in Pioli's plans, with a great ability to overflow and aim in front of goal.
MCO: LOFTUS-CHEEK – The English offensive midfielder is the link between the midfielders and the attackers. He moves very well between the lines, and with his great height and physical power, he is a great option to join the finishing line from the second line.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO – The differential player of the entire squad. When the Portuguese has the ball at his feet, you know that something different can happen. Added to his great talent is his devilish speed and ability to dribble past rivals, which makes him a unique player who is difficult to stop by enemy defenses.
DC: GIROUD – The veteran French forward continues to contribute with goals and good play for the benefit of his team. A great reference in the attack of Pioli's team, with a great ability to head and a left foot closely linked to the goal. Without a doubt a great threat to rival defenses.
