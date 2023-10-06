Olivier remains a guarantee and the club wants him until 2025. Another addition up front

Having turned 37 six days ago, Olivier Giroud still hasn’t given himself a birthday present. Against Lazio, when he blew out the candles, Pulisci and Okafor scored: 2-0 Milan, a gift of three points to share with the whole team. Two days ago in Dortmund he was the one who paid homage to Borussia: a missed goal in front of goal, one of the many Rossoneri chances that were not finalized. A series of gifts offered to opponents. A good way to celebrate, perhaps later, could be by signing the contract renewal. The current agreement expires in June: in fact, in a couple of months, he will be formally released and entitled to agree with another club. Milan will play early: the club is ready to negotiate the annual extension. Olivier, on the other hand, is now very attached to the Rossoneri colours; the whole experience in Milan was surprisingly positive: arrived for a million from Chelsea, he was supposed to be a simple alternative to Ibra. The problem then turned out to be the opposite: the lack of reserve options capable of worthily replacing Olivier. Giroud is guaranteed to score goals: 36 in 93 games played with Milan. With a one-year extension he could aim for 50 or even 56 (like Gullit), a figure that would allow him to enter among the best thirty scorers in Rossoneri history. See also F1 | Ferrari: two engineers from the Red Bull world in Maranello!

TECHNICAL CONTRIBUTION — The new contract would move the deadline forward by one year: the company’s idea is to make a renewal proposal shortly. It is not yet on the table and there has been no talk of other numbers, i.e. salary: the current salary is three and a half million, a fee that Milan will understandably want to reduce. If today Giroud is the starting centre-forward, next year he will be the reserve striker. He would remain a locker room man, the usual leader: Olivier’s professionalism, his availability towards the club’s initiatives, have always been recognized in him. Likewise, it is not a question of simple gratitude: the leaders of the sports area and the CEO. Furlani believe it can still offer an important technical contribution. The only danger could be the court of some American club and Giroud’s desire to end his career with an experience in MLS. Which could very well be postponed to the 2025-2026 season. See also Penzo show penalties, Sassuolo scores three. Venice ko 4-1

NEW 9 — However, the next championship match cannot be postponed, which will see Milan playing against Genoa tomorrow evening. One of the revelations at the start of the season: a team well organized by Alberto Gilardino, who once occupied the Rossoneri area which today belongs to Giroud. Having returned from Dortmund yesterday morning, Pioli only arranged light training. For this reason the choices are postponed until today’s finalization: it is likely that Olivier will still be on the pitch. One last effort before the championship break, which however does not include holidays: he is among those called up by coach Deschamps for France’s matches against Holland and Scotland. The first on Friday 13 October for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the second on Tuesday 17 in a friendly. Along with Giroud, his teammates Maignan and Theo Hernandez have also been called up.

THE FUTURE — If Olivier isn’t a regular starter for the next AC Milan, who could do it in his place? It would make sense to bring forward an offensive investment to January: a road leads to Taremi del Porto, already traveled in recent weeks and then abandoned due to too many obstacles. Other routes remain unknown at the moment. Certainly, in winter or next summer, a reinforcement will arrive. Even the latest to join the department, Jovic, has his contract expiring (he had signed for 12 months) and so far he hasn’t shown great signs of rebirth: there is time. Starting tomorrow: the tireless Giroud will hand over the baton in the running, the former Viola and Okafor are ready to pick it up.