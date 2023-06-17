Also in Moncada and Furlani’s sights is the Argentine, fresh from a goal in Serie A with Lazio last season. He is the youngest debutant in La Liga

Milan have set their sights on the man of records. The youngest rookie in the Spanish Liga, the first 2004 to score in Serie A and the second youngest rookie in the history of Lazio. Here he is Luka Romero, the 18-year-old Argentinian who ended up on the AC Milan radar. Another young and futuristic profile that has bewitched the upper floors. Romero is released in June, so he would arrive on a free transfer. The Rossoneri like it a lot.

The profile — Meanwhile, some numbers: Romero has been playing for Lazio for a couple of years, but Sarri didn’t consider him little more than an alternative, so much so that he closed the season with 12 appearances and a decisive goal, scored against Monza. Romero is a left-handed right winger who comes back and kicks, raises his head and creates. Last year he had bewitched the fans in Auronzo’s retirement with his dribbling, only to be little used in the championship, closed by Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni and Pedro. Foregone conclusion: no renewal, story over. Also because Romero has always been a pupil of Igli Tare, who left Formello a month ago after 18 years. See also SBK | Pedercini and Vinales Racing join forces in 2023

Numbers — Romero is the youngest debutant in La Liga history. Vicente Moreno, coach of Mallorca, threw it into the fray against Real Madrid in 2020. A handful of minutes for the record. Born in Mexico, raised in Spain, she finally chose Argentina for his parents. His father played football, he continued the family history. He boasts two goals in nine matches with the Under 20 team, with whom he took part in the last World Cup. Also in the squad were Valentín Carboni, an Inter talent, and Federico Redondo, son of the former Real Madrid and Milan winger. Last season he played four games in the Primavera (400′). One of these against Juve, where Iling junior also entered. In March Scaloni called him up for the World Cup qualifying matches, but then didn’t let him make his debut. There will be time. Meanwhile he will have to look for another team. It sure won’t be a problem. See also Cardinale's best wishes to Milan: "Let's go back to the top of European football"

June 17 – 12:51

