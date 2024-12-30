The current president of Croatia, Zoran Milanovicwas the candidate with the most votes in the first round of the presidential elections held this Sunday in Croatia with 49.12% of votes, well ahead of Dragan Primoracwhich has achieved 19.38%, according to official data from the State Electoral Commission (CES) corresponding to 99.59 percent of the scrutiny.

These results, however, represent a setback for Milanovic, since the polls gave him even greater support than what he finally obtained. Electoral legislation establishes that if no candidate obtains 50 percent of the votes, the two most voted must face each other in a second round whose date will be January 12.

Milanovic, who was prime minister between 2011 and 2016, is supported by the opposition Social Democratic Party of Croatia (SPD) to win a second term, while Primorac is backed by the conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, which currently leads the Government of the country.

Six other candidates were running in these elections, but none had a real chance of reaching the second round. The most prominent have been the right-wing independent Marija Selak-Raspudic and the candidate of the left-wing environmental party Mozemo, Ivana Kekin. Both have obtained 8% of votes.









The Presidency of Croatia is a not entirely ceremonial position: its voice has some weight in foreign policy and defense, and it acts as commander-in-chief of the Army.

The current head of state is critical of Western intervention in favor of Ukraine in its war with Russia, although he has also unequivocally condemned the invasion by Moscow forces.

The campaign has been marked by the corruption scandal that has cost the former Minister of Health his job, Vili Berosdismissed by Plenkovic last November shortly after he was arrested in the middle of an investigation for alleged corruption that has also affected officials and doctors.

Beros’ arrest took place in the context of a raid on his home in Zagreb, the capital, as Croatia’s Office for the Elimination of Corruption and Organized Crime (USKOK) investigates a corruption network involving politicians. and hospitals throughout the country.

Call to mass vote

After knowing the results, Milanovic thanked and celebrated the support received before his followers gathered in a cultural center in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, pointing out that this 49 percent “is not just a number, but a promise and a common chalice from which we will drink together,” according to the state television network.

Despite this, the candidate for reelection has warned that this is “only the first race” and has asked for a vote for the next round: “Let’s not be triumphant, let’s be realistic and aware that we have to fight from the beginning,” he said. declared.

Furthermore, Milanovic has extended his hand to the Executive and has assured that he will work for “a Croatia with attitude, a Croatia that takes care of its interests.” «I am going to fight for the rule of law. I will fight against the usurpation and violence of power against human nature, property and human dignity. There has been too much violence of this kind in Croatia in recent years. “Whoever thinks something similar will be my friend and I will try to make sure that no one is my enemy,” he said.

For its part, Primorac has also celebrated the result, despite being far behind its rival, claiming that it had many competitors on the right. «I know that the difference seems big, but in the first round there was a lot of noise, many candidates. Now is a great opportunity for Milanovic and I to come face to face. Until now, Milanovic had a team supporting him while he watched from the shadows. “Zoran, come out and say what you think, what you know and what your program is,” he snapped at the president.

In this sense, the conservative has thanked the votes and has called on voters to listen “carefully” to what both candidates “have to offer” and “judge who will best lead (their) homeland in the future.” “Croatia needs changes, dear friends,” he assured his supporters, defending that Croatia have “a president who unites (its) citizens.”