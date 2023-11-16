There will be a large part of the Bentley range on display at the stand that the Crewe company has set up in the pavilions of MilanoAutoClassica, scheduled for the Rho Fair from 17 to 19 November. Namely: the Continental GT Convertible V8 Mulliner, the Flying Spur Azure and the Bentayga V8 Azure.

Continental GT Convertible V8 Mulliner

The public at the event will be able to admire the mastery of Mulliner details on the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, equipped with the V8 engine, the Grand Tourer par excellence. The supercharged V8 petrol engine has a power of 550 HP and a maximum torque of 770 Nm at 2000 rpm for a top speed, where permitted, of 318 km/h and a transition from 0 to 100 km/h in 4. 1 sec. Four-wheel drive and 4-wheel steering do the rest.

Flying Spur Azure

Not least the Flying Spur V8 Azure, entirely handmade. Equipped with a generous chrome grille, its interior is dominated by wood that extends from the central console to the front doors, creating a shape inspired by the wings of the Bentley logo. Everywhere you look, details emerge that clearly identify this car as an Azure model. From the illuminated door sills to the embroidery and emblem on the dashboard, every detail is taken care of down to the smallest detail. The carpet and floor mat covers are made from Econyl, a 100% recycled fabric made from recycled fishing nets.

Bentayga V8 Azure

Finally, the Bentayga Azure is the SUV equipped with the supercharged V8 engine capable of giving a maximum speed of 290 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h of just 4.5 seconds. On board, “wellness quilting” offers the pleasure of a high-level sensorial experience while the Comfort Specification of the front seats offers 22-way adjustment and a heating and ventilation function. It is possible to choose between 15 colors of leather and elements with contrasting stitching and seat profiles. The Azure emblem is featured on the fascia, illuminated door sills and seat embroidery. The interior specification is completed by Bentley “B” pedals, cabin lighting and a two-tone steering wheel with heating function.

In short, the participation of Bentley Milano of the Fassina Group in Milano AutoClassica confirms itself as an important opportunity to celebrate the tradition and innovation of the brand, strengthening the bond with vintage car enthusiasts, also attracted by the innovation and technology of the present of Bentley Motors.